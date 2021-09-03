Sandhills Community College’s Continuing Education College and Career Readiness (CCR) division offers classes to help individuals earn a high school equivalency diploma, learn English, improve spelling, math and writing skills, or prepare for college-level English or math courses. These classes are at no cost and employ various instructional methods designed to meet students’ unique learning needs.
For classes that require face-to-face interaction, CDC recommendations and precautions for a safe environment will be stringently followed. Social distancing is required on campus, and masks are required indoors.
High School Equivalency
The “High School Equivalency (HSE)” class is designed for adults who did not complete a high school education or who wish to strengthen their skills before continuing their education or seeking employment. The college currently offers official GED and HiSET testing services.
HSE is offered online and in person on the Pinehurst campus (Mondays-Thursdays, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., and Mondays and Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m.), at the Robbins Center (Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-9 p.m.), and at the Hoke Center (Mondays-Thursdays, 8 a.m. 2 p.m., and Tuesdays and Thursdays 5:30-8:30 p.m., and Saturdays, 8 a.m.-noon to be added soon).
“HSE in the Community” is for those who can’t attend classes and lack the technology capabilities to participate in online courses. This is a paper-based program which is mailed to students. One-on-one phone assistance is provided. Contact Beckie Kimbrell at (910) 695-3779 or kimbrellr@sandhills.edu for information or to register.
Fast Track to High School Equivalency
“Fast Track to High School Equivalency (HSE)” allows students to earn their high school diploma in as little as six weeks. Students will gain the skills and knowledge needed to pass the GED tests in social studies, science, math and language arts in 12 weeks. Financial assistance may be available for testing fees.
“Fast Track to High School Equivalency (HSE)”is a fully online program requiring a firm commitment. In-person testing sessions will be held on Fridays. Contact Deb Sikes at (910) 848-4300 or sikesd@sandhills.edu to enroll.
English Language Acquisition
“English Language Acquisition (ELA)” is for adults who have limited or no proficiency in the English language. For more information or to schedule an ELA orientation, contact Isabel Cain at (910) 246-4975.
ELA is offered online and in person on the Pinehurst campus (Mondays-Thursdays, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., and Mondays and Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m.), at the Robbins Center (Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-9 p.m.), and at the Hoke Center (Mondays-Thursdays, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m., and Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-9 p.m.).
ELA Online/Hybrid
Qualification is necessary for “ELA Online/Hybrid.” Students will need computer or tablet and internet access. Completion of 10 hours per week with one face-to-face class each week is required. For more information, contact Isabel Cain at (910) 246-4975 or cainm@sandhills.edu.
Adult Basic Education
SCC offers “Adult Basic Education (ABE)” classes for the beginning, intermediate and advanced adult learners to help improve reading, writing, math, spelling and language skills to fulfill educational and/or career goals.
ABE is offered online and in person on the Pinehurst campus from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., and at the Hoke Center Mondays-Thursdays from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Transition Math
The SCC Transitions classes are designed for students who need assistance meeting eligibility requirements for college-level math courses. Contact Nicole Worley for information: (910) 695-3784 or worleyn@sandhills.edu.
Registration
For questions or to register to attend the next College and Career Readiness orientation, visit sandhills.edu/ccr or call (910) 695-3980 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Fall Semester
The second eight-week session of fall semester curriculum classes begins on Oct. 14. Offered online and in hybrid class formats, classes take only eight weeks to complete and award full credits. If you are new to Sandhills or are not currently enrolled in classes and find you don’t qualify for financial aid, we will award you $311 in guaranteed aid. For all information, go to www.sandhills.edu/secondeight21.
CCP Classes for High School Students
High school juniors and seniors can take SCC classes at no cost by enrolling in the Career and College Program (CCP). The program has 47 Career Technical pathways, 54 college transfer courses, 10 Continuing Education pathways in Hoke County, and 11 Continuing Education pathways in Moore County.
High school students can contact their counselor to learn more or follow the “Programs” link from the college’s home page, then click “High School Programs.” High school students who successfully complete four CCP classes qualify for the Sandhills Promise. This program offers two full years of classes immediately following high school graduation at no cost.
