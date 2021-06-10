Sandhills Community College’s Continuing Education College and Career Readiness (CCR) division offers classes to help individuals earn a High School Equivalency diploma, learn English, improve spelling, math, and writing skills, or prepare for English or math college courses.
These classes are at no cost and employ various instructional methods designed to meet students’ unique learning needs. Online classes are taken from a computer or digital tablet. Sessions are presented live and students interact in real-time with the instructor and fellow classmates through the camera, microphone, or typing in a chat window. Assignments or projects are submitted through email. Hybrid classes are a combination of online and face-to-face instruction.
High School Equivalency
The “High School Equivalency (HSE)” class is designed for adults who did not complete a high school education or who wish to strengthen their skills before continuing their education or seeking employment. The College currently offers official GED and HiSET testing services. HSE is offered online and in person on the Pinehurst campus (Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Mondays and Wednesdays, from 6 to 9 p.m.), at the Robbins Center (Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m.) and at the Hoke Center (Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.)
Fast Track to High School Equivalency
“Fast Track to High School Equivalency (HSE)” allows students to earn their high school diploma in as little as six weeks. Students will gain the skills and knowledge needed to pass the GED tests in social studies, science, math and language arts in twelve weeks. Financial assistance may be available for testing fees. “Fast Track to High School Equivalency (HSE)”is a fully online program requiring a firm commitment. In-person testing sessions will be held on Fridays. Contact Deb Sikes at (910) 848-4300 or sikesd@sandhills.edu to enroll.
English Language Acquisition
“English Language Acquisition (ELA)” is for adults who have limited or no proficiency in the English language. For more information or to schedule an ELA orientation, contact Isabel Cain at (910) 246-4975. ELA is offered online and in person on the Pinehurst campus (Mondays throughThursdays from 8 a.m. to noon and Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m.), at the Robbins Center (Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m.) and at the Hoke Center (Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon and Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 9 p.m.)
Adult Basic Education
SCC offers “Adult Basic Education (ABE)” classes for the beginning, intermediate and advanced adult learners to help improve reading, writing, math, spelling, and language skills to fulfill educational and/or career goals. ABE is offered online and in person on the Pinehurst campus from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and at the Hoke Center Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to noon., Mondays and Wednesdays from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Transition Math
The SCC Transitions classes are designed for students who need assistance meeting eligibility requirements for college-level math courses. Contact Nicole Worley for information: (910) 695-3784 or worleyn@sandhills.edu.
Registration
Seats will available for these classes beginning in July. For questions or to register to attend the next College and Career Readiness orientation, visit sandhills.edu/ccr or call (910) 695-3980 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Summer Semester
The summer semester session C begins on June 29 for curriculum classes. Continuing Education classes have varied start dates throughout the semester. Summer semester curriculum (college credit) classes are open to current, returning, and new students. Local students attending colleges outside of the area are welcome to take courses this summer at SCC. Credits can transfer back to the university, saving students time and money. New students can apply online, and an advisor will assist in registering for classes. Current or returning students may register using self-service or by meeting with their adviser.
Fall Semester
A fall semester flightPath publication will be mailed to all Moore and Hoke County homes mid-July and will contain information about the Continuing Education classes set to begin August through December and information about all curriculum programs. Curriculum classes will begin on Aug. 16. In addition to the traditional 16-week semester, there will be two eight-week sessions, one beginning Aug. 16 and the second Oct. 14. Students can take a mix of full-semester classes alongside eight-week sessions. These online and hybrid eight-week classes can lead to an Associate in Arts degree or three Business Certificates with additional program classes to be added Spring Semester 2022.
CCP Classes for High School Students
High school juniors and seniors can take SCC classes at no cost by enrolling in the Career and College Program (CCP). The program has 47 Career Technical pathways, 13 Continuing Education pathways, and 54 college transfer courses. High school students can contact their counselor to learn more or follow the “Programs” link from the college’s home page, then click “High School Programs.” High school students who successfully complete four CCP classes qualify for the Sandhills Promise. This program offers two full years of classes immediately following high school graduation at no cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.