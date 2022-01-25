A three-part discussion of the book, Fragile Democracy: The Struggle Over Race and Voting Rights in North Carolina, continues with an online session Thursday, Feb. 3, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Sponsored by Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church, the discussion is free for participants and led by authors James Leloudis, of UNC Chapel Hill, and Robert Korstad, of Duke University.
To register to attend the Feb. 3 session, contact Austin Vernon at (910) 692-6252 or discipleship@brownsonchurch.org
