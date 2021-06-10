The Fayetteville Cumberland County Parks and Recreation department invites the community to an educational seminar on July 26 at 10:30 a.m. titled “What’s the Password? Tips to keep it safe, secure, and easy to remember.”
FCPR Senior Programs Assistant Supervisor Brian Gaskell relates to a world filled with multiple accounts and multiple passwords and knew a discussion on this topic would be of interest to the members of the senior center.
Gaskell connected with Crystal Fowler, aging life care manager with Aging Outreach Services after reading the May OutreachNC newsletter “Ask the Expert” column, “What’s the Password?” Fowler’s program will explore best practices to help you keep your passwords safe, secure, and easy to remember.
Fowler began her professional career in the medical field working for her local hospital. She obtained a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) certification and Emergency Medical Technician license in 2000. In 2004 while assisting her aging grandparents, she discovered her passion for helping older adults navigate the issues of aging with grace and dignity. Her career as a private-duty caregiver inspired her to obtain a bachelor’s in psychology from the University of Troy, with a concentration in sociology and older adults in 2018. She joined Aging Outreach Services to support seniors in their journey to age with success.
The average person has between 19 and 100 online accounts! The internet keeps us in touch with friends, provides quick access to our finances and professional support teams, and offers a multitude of entertainment options. How often do you ask yourself, “what’s the password?”
Join Gaskell and Fowler for an open discussion on passwords Monday, July 26, at 10 a.m. at the Tokay Fitness Center, 328 Hamilton Street, Fayetteville NC 28301. Advance reservations are requested. Call 910.433.1414 or email bgaskell@ci.fay.nc.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.