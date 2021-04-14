Dementia Alliance of NC, Aging Outreach Services and Garner Law Firm will host an online dementia seminar titled “Ask the Experts: Planning for Dementia Care” on May 11, 13, 18 and 20. “Whether you are a seasoned caregiver or are new to the role, this series is for you,” says a spokesman.
“Speakers Jennifer Tyner and Jennifer Garner have dedicated their careers to supporting the needs of families navigating dementia diagnoses. They understand it is never too early to explore your emotional, physical and financial needs, understand the resources available, and make a plan that works for today and prepares you for the unexpected.” This four-part seminar will provide valuable insights and tools for seasoned caregivers, those new to the caregiver role, family members, and the professionals who support their journey.
Jennifer M. Tyner, CMC, lead aging life care manager at AOS Care Management, has a passion for dementia and Alzheimer’s education and support. She is a native of Moore County and attended Sandhills Community College and East Carolina University.
Jennifer B. Garner, attorney, and founder of Garner Law Firm, PLLC, is a Moore County native and graduate of UNC Greensboro and Wake Forest University of Law. She is a member of local, state, and national bar associations as well as the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys (National and North Carolina Chapter).
The discussion topics include:
May 11 - Making a Plan for Care and Successful Aging
Our first conversation will be how to prepare yourself before a crisis occurs. Jennifer Tyner (see bio below) will review planning for emergencies and “what-if’s.” Come discover tips and suggestions on creating a successful plan and how to be prepared when things don’t go according to plan. Share the “to-dos” you’ve learned along the way and discover additional tips to help you be ready as dementia and age progress.
May 13 - Advance Directives
This session will focus on advance directives and the importance of expressing our wishes before they need to be acted upon. Many of us plan on doing the paperwork or have in our minds how we would like the end of our life to be, but we often don't share that with others. Here Jennifer Garner will help us know what needs to be done and how to complete it to make our end of life wishes known and easier to follow.
May 18 - Resources to Aid Your Plan
Knowing what we need is one thing; finding what we need is quite another. Jennifer Tyner helps guide us to where to find what we need and how to decide on which service is the best for us. Knowing what is available before it is needed makes care navigation much easier.
May 20 - Payment Resources: How do I pay for medical care?
Medicaid, Medicare (all parts and enrollments), VA Benefits, and Long-Term Care Insurance. How do we navigate this, and which pays for what? Jennifer Garner helps us understand which of these pays for what and helps us know how to look through the paperwork to recognize what we actually need.
Advance registration is required to receive the Zoom link for the free sessions. Visit Dementia Alliance of North Carolina website and Facebook pages for additional information. https://www.classy.org/event/may-ask-the-experts/e334628
