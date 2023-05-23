Contributed
Legacy Solutions Foundation (LSF) is a Southern Pines-based nonprofit organization that accepts qualified real estate donations to convert into cash to support a wide-variety of nonprofit initiatives.
The concept is the brainchild of LSF founder and president, Anderson Donan, who recognized a funding gap in philanthropic outreach efforts of nonprofit organizations that do not have the capacity to manage real estate donations that are offered by donors. This includes challenged or stalemated properties, unwanted assets inherited by heirs, underutilized vacation homes or those seeking a tax benefit to support their charity of choice.
Unlike automobile or appreciated stock donations, real estate donations require a more comprehensive set of skills (and longer timeline to execute), while offering the donor a tax deduction for the full-market value of the property.
“I’m proud to announce that we’ve developed a unique model to facilitate supplemental funding opportunities for the nonprofit sector through real estate donations,” said Donan. “Our goal is to achieve a broad cross-section of funding for non-profit organizations that may be in the grassroots category or who do not readily qualify for funding that is assigned to a particular mission. Many grant-making entities are restricted by giving guidelines that support specific missions or that require a comprehensive grant application process. We’re available to assist the needs of many non-profit organizations, whether big or small, with a wide variety of unrestricted funds available through real estate donations that we are willing and able to transact. We’re fortunate to have a seasoned executive team that has extensive experience in real estate donation transactions, problem property remediation, real estate development and fundraising expertise.”
The mission of the Legacy Solutions Foundation is to provide support to other nonprofit organizations through real estate donations, “Where legacy has value through redeemed properties.”
To learn more, visit LegacySolutionsFoundation.org, or call Anderson Donan at (760) 477-3007 or email him at AD@LegacySolutionsFoundation.org.
