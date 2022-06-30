The Fort Bragg 4th of July Celebration will be bigger and better than ever with a line-up of live entertainment, the return of Kiddie Land, U.S. Army parachute team, the Golden Knights and the traditional 50-state flag presentation. Events include live music by the 82nd Airborne Rock Band, opening act Chris Moreno, country music sensation Walker Hayes and the “Concert in the Sky” fireworks show.
“The 4th of July celebration at Fort Bragg is a long-standing tradition for those who work and live around our beautiful installation,” said Col. John Wilcox, Fort Bragg garrison commander. “Join us for a safe and fun celebration as we mark our country’s 246th birthday with live entertainment, food, rides and the best fireworks around.”
Gates will open at 3 p.m. on July 4.
Events timeline:
4:45 p.m. – 82nd Rock Band
5:45 p.m. – Golden Knights
6:13 p.m. – Flag Ceremony & National Anthem
6:45 p.m. – Chris Moreno Concert
8 p.m. – Senior Commander Remarks
8:30 p.m. – Walker Hayes Concert
9:45 p.m. – Fireworks
“This year, we are extremely excited to announce the return of Kiddie Land and that guests can bring their own food, non-alcoholic drinks, and ice,” said Jennifer Fayson, special events coordinator for Fort Bragg’s Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation. “We also have new for this year the Craft Beer Garden, and ‘tent city’ is back for guests to rent spaces for their family and friends to enjoy their own space and shade.”
The celebration is open to the public with special event access beginning at 2 p.m. at the All American, Randolph, Long Street and Chicken Access Control Points. Guests who are not Department of Defense identification card holders are recommended to apply for a visitor pass prior to the event. However, it is not mandatory and guests can be inspected at the respective four gates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.