It was rainy and cold on March 13, 1865, when Union Lt. Gen. Judson Kilpatrick awoke to find his temporary headquarters at Charles Monroe’s farmhouse — on what is now Fort Bragg — overrun in what would become the last “classic cavalry battle,” of the Civil War. Coined by the Northern press as Kipatrick’s Shirttail Skedadddle, after the general’s inglorious run for cover in his pajamas (leaving his mistress behind) before he rallied a dismounted counterattack, the historic site offers tactical lessons for modern soldiers. GIS specialist and archeologist Jonathan Schleier likened the hours-long engagement to “pandemonium,” with blunders on both sides.
Last Friday — the 158th anniversary of the Battle of Monroe’s Crossroad — Schleier and Dr. Linda Carnes-McNaughton with Fort Bragg’s Cultural Resources Management Program led a guided tour of the site. The purpose was to promote stewardship while shedding light on one of some 6,000 identified archeological sites on the federal installation.
“Our solemn responsibility is to be good teammates and good neighbors here to the Cumberland County area by preserving our history,” said Col. John Wilcox, Fort Bragg’s garrison commander, who participated in the tour. “Because this is an active training area, a lot of people don’t get a chance to see this on a regular basis. We’re trying to open access up as much as possible.”
Considered sacred ground, Monroe’s Crossroads is dotted with several small cemeteries where mostly Union casualties are buried. Six months after the battle, residents of the Long Street Church community exhumed some Confederate soldiers and relocated them to a mass grave in the church cemetery, also within Fort Bragg’s 121,000-acre footprint. In 1921, the Army designated several mass graves of fallen soldiers, many of whom were unidentified.
In 1996, the U.S. Army created a battlefield monument dedicated “To the American Soldier” on the site and installed signage to mark the key areas of the fighting.
With the anticipated redesignation of Fort Bragg as Fort Liberty, a change expected later this year, Wilcox said it’s important for the public to understand that the history and the legacy of the installation is not changing or disappearing.
Wilcox credited the cultural resources team led by Linda Carnes-McNaughton for doing “an amazing job of doing what archeologists are called to do: preserving history, in all its spots, every aspect. Being able to take a look at something we are very lucky to have here, which is an active battlefield, which also serves as a training aid.”
The Cultural Resources Management Program offers various publications about the history of Fort Bragg. For more information, call (910) 396-6680 or visit online at home.army.mil/bragg.
