Monroe's Crossroads

Col. John Wilcox, Fort Bragg's garrison commander, listens to archeologist Jonathan Schleier describe the Civil War battle between Confederate and Union Cavalry on March 13, 1865

 LAURA DOUGLASS/The Pilot

It was rainy and cold on March 13, 1865, when Union Lt. Gen. Judson Kilpatrick awoke to find his temporary headquarters at Charles Monroe’s farmhouse — on what is now Fort Bragg — overrun in what would become the last “classic cavalry battle,” of the Civil War. Coined by the Northern press as Kipatrick’s Shirttail Skedadddle, after the general’s inglorious run for cover in his pajamas (leaving his mistress behind) before he rallied a dismounted counterattack, the historic site offers tactical lessons for modern soldiers. GIS specialist and archeologist Jonathan Schleier likened the hours-long engagement to “pandemonium,” with blunders on both sides.

Last Friday — the 158th anniversary of the Battle of Monroe’s Crossroad — Schleier and Dr. Linda Carnes-McNaughton with Fort Bragg’s Cultural Resources Management Program led a guided tour of the site. The purpose was to promote stewardship while shedding light on one of some 6,000 identified archeological sites on the federal installation.

Monroe's Crossroads display

Dr. Linda Carnes-McNaughton displays artifacts collected at Monroe's Crossroads
Monroe's Crossroads tour

Archeologist Jonathan Schleier describes the Civil War battle between Confederate and Union Cavalry on March 13, 1865, to participants in the terrain tour on Friday, March 13, 2023.
Monroe's Crossroads grave

A monument to nine unknown U.S. soldiers buried at Monroe's Crossroads
Monroe's Crossroads artifacts

The archeological artifacts featured in this display were recovered from the battlefield of Monroe's Crossroads by the Fort Bragg Cultural Resources Management Program.

