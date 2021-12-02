Cormier

Danielle Cormier

Danielle Cormier has had a busy fall. The former Pinehurst resident, now based in Nashville, has been on tour performing at various venues, including at the Neon Rooster, in Aberdeen, and her annual original Christmas song has just been released.

“Merrier With You,” co-written with her friend, Karlie Bartholomew, is now available for download.

“Originally I had thought of recording a cover of a classic this year, but while I was looking, I became frustrated at my options and decided to write another one of my own,” she says. “That’s where the inspiration started.”

Cormier and Bartholomew took their personal experiences of how they celebrate with their respective partners and put those ideas into the song.

“But this song isn’t just for couples celebrating the holidays together,” says Cormier. “Families, friends, roommates can all take something away from this. I hope that listeners can related in finding those people who make the holiday season merrier.”

Cormier, a graduate of The O’Neal School, says the tour for her latest album “Reflexion,” has been going well.

“I’ve been able to play in a lot of new cities and meet new fans,” she says. “It’s the first time I’ve really done a tour like this, and it’s so much fun.”

Cormier says it was exciting to be about to perform locally for the first time in more than two years.

“It was long overdue,” she says.

Cormier spent 2020 focusing on her music.

“I wrote a lot of songs during quarantine,” she says. “All of the songs on the album were written last year. Being able to stay in one place and write allowed me to hone in on what I really wanted to say as an artist and songwriter.”

Cormier wrote all of the songs herself with the exception of “Daylight,” which was written with Bartholomew.

She is working on booking her tour for 2022 right now and hopes to play shows for most of the year.

“Along with that I am already thinking about what my next project is going to be. I’ve got a few different ideas I am playing around with that I am very excited about.”

But Cormier is taking a little break from work.

“I’ll be coming home to Pinehurst a few days before Christmas,” she says. “I am excited to be home for a bit and celebrate the holiday with my family.”

Contact Faye Dasen at fdasen@thepilot.com or (910) 693-2475.

