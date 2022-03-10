As winter turns its frosty cheek toward a warmer spring sun, Bradshaw Performing Arts Center turns a page in its calendar and prepares for the events and show coming this month. BPAC is pleased to share the Owens Auditorium stage with well-known Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth on Saturday, March 26, at 7 p.m.
Chenoweth’s career spans film, television, stage, and voiceover recording. She has performed to sold-out audiences across the world, including performances at Carnegie Hall and Royal Albert Hall. Her album of American Songbook classics, The Art of Elegance, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Current Jazz and Traditional Jazz charts, and No. 1 on Amazon’s Vocal Pop chart. In 2014, she released a CD and DVD of her own live concert performance, Kristin Chenoweth: Coming Home. She has also performed with iconic The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra in their annual Christmas concert, which aired on PBS and BYUtv, and received a coveted star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame.
In 2009, Chenoweth received an Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Pushing Daisies, the same year she wrote an upliftingly candid, comedic chronicle of her life so far, A Little Bit Wicked, which debuted on the New York Times Hardcover Non-Fiction Best Seller List. Chenoweth also won a Tony Award for You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown and she was also nominated for her original role of Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked in 2004. Chenoweth has been nominated for two Emmy Awards and for a People’s Choice Award for her role on the television show Glee.
Purchase tickets for Kristin Chenoweth’s upcoming show, “For the Girls” at TicketMeSandhills.com.
