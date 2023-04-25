Come spring, appetites both young and old turn to thoughts of salad: frilly lettuce leaves, crisp cukes, marble-sized tomatoes, button mushrooms, fresh herbs eaten at a sidewalk café. Problem is, an hour later hunger returns.
One solution: salads reinforced with something substantial, like grains — rice, barley, quinoa, couscous, maybe orzo, a grain-shaped pasta. Several carry passports issued during Biblical times by Middle Eastern nations including Syria, Morocco, Lebanon, Turkey and Israel. Popularized recently as “ancient grains,” the list names lesser known amaranth, farro, spelt and kamut. A few salads reinforce staying power with chickpeas. Some are intended as main dishes, others, appetizers scooped up with pita.
And one — tabbouleh — is considered Lebanon’s national dish, appearing on almost every table, almost every day, as an appetizer or side dish. A preponderance of parsley — a nutrition powerhouse — creates the deep green; fresh mint leaves add zing while varying amounts of bulgur give it backbone.
Bulgur? Finely milled partially cooked grains of whole wheat, dried and peeled, nutty and delicious, popular throughout the Middle East but still a stranger to American tables, perhaps because tabbouleh boasts no quickie preparation.
Lebanese-born Michael Alojeil confirms, “You have to chop everything by hand,” which is what he does at Grape Leaf Bistro behind Olive Garden on U.S. 15-501.
A food processor would make mush of the parsley, mint, ripe tomatoes and onions. Instead, roughly chopped veggies add texture to the bulgur plumped by soaking in boiling water. He further personalizes tabbouleh by omitting the mint and going easy on the bulgur, since he serves it as a light appetizer.
Either way, the dressing is immutable: best quality extra-virgin olive oil and freshly squeezed lemon juice.
International food maven Ina Garten suggests scallions rather than onion, cherry tomatoes rather than slicers, flat-leaf parsley rather than curly, and seedless cucumbers. She uses enough bulgur to lighten the color considerably. All agree that tabbouleh improves after marinating for an hour and is best served at room temperature, with pita. Alojeil suggests spooning some on a small romaine leaf.
However, even Marco Polo would have trouble locating bulgur in Moore County. Harris Teeter and Fresh Market usually have Bob’s Red Mill brand in the rice or international foods section. On the package, a standard recipe for tabbouleh, with many others (pilaf, meatballs, casseroles) online. Cause a stir at your next cookout with a wide bowl filled with tabbouleh, accompanied by pita triangles: Cut small pita breads into eighths. Place on baking sheet in low oven until firm. Or substitute commercial pita chips.
Like Scheherazade, other grain salads have 1,001 possibilities, all requiring only a light olive oil and citrus (lemon, orange, lime) dressing:
A mixture of jasmine and wild rice cooked with a touch of curry. Chill, fluff, toss with toasted pistachio kernels, finely grated orange zest. Serve in a bowl lined with red curly lettuce.
Couscous with sautéed (or grilled) red, orange, yellow pepper strips and sweet onion.
Orzo with fresh basil, yellow cherry tomatoes, marinated artichoke hearts, black olives and strips of Italian salami.
Fresh corn kernels cut off the cob, tossed with chopped pimento (from a jar), well-rinsed and drained black beans, basil leaves and oil perked with a drop of hot sauce.
Although not as popular as potato salad and cole slaw, a few grain salads appear at The Fresh Market prepared foods counter: Greek-style farro and chickpeas, Brussels sprouts with wheatberries.
Rooted, the seriously organic plant-based café in downtown Southern Pines, offers grain bowls where brown rice, quinoa, other grains combined with veggies are served at varying temperatures.
“The grains help to create more of a balanced meal, with a ton of fiber and complex carbohydrates,” says co-owner Darcy Denney. More grain choices will be available when Rooted moves to the former Leadmine location in Belvedere Plaza.
Michael Alojeil and Grape Leaf, open since 2018, rode out the pandemic while relatively unknown except to a core clientele. Before this venture he operated steak houses in Hoke and Robeson counties. Obviously, he is happiest recreating and rhapsodizing on the foods of his youth, like tabbouleh, fatoush (another Lebanese salad), falafel (fried chickpea balls), kabobs and shawarma — a welcome change from drive-thru burgers and chicken.
“I love looking at people who enjoy what they’re eating,” Alojeil beams. As for ingredients and preparations, “What you know is the best.”
