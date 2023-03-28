April Fool’s Day is for surprises, having fun, playing pranks. Oftimes supermarkets and restaurants fulfill all three mandates while ignoring issues like a government cutting back on food stamp benefits, which drives some Americans to food banks or, in dire circumstances, cutting back to two meals while others buy yogurt in tiny glass containers with a French brand name (Oui) and haute cuisine price.
Talk about price shocks: A whole brisket spotted in a local meat counter weighed in at $96. At least brisket owns an ecumenical backstory. Irish immigrants used this once-unpopular, therefore cheap cut for corned beef. However, Jewish cooks prized the slab for holiday meals, since dietary laws forbade consumption of beef hindquarters. Warning: Fat content causes a brisket pot roast to shrink about 25 per cent during long, slow cooking.
How about a wide-pan bread for $4.99? Laugh or cry? Speed-dial Marie Antoinette? Equally foolish: store-brand sandwich bread has doubled in price. Surely the “supply chain” can’t be that far off the rails.
Leading the nonsensical category, frozen Kraft Mac & Cheese. Is Liquid Smoke Flavor in a tiny bottle containing molasses, vinegar and caramel not an oxymoron? What good are pizza toppings in a bowl minus the crust? Or, for that matter, a crustless chicken pot pie?
Yet both foolhardies lurk in the freezer case. Domino’s pushes this envelope off the cliff with, no foolin’, pizza toppings baked over tater tots.
Mamma mia!
Other cool entries on the April Numero Uno list may be found in the dairy case formerly reserved for milk and its derivatives. From a cow. Nowadays, almond, oat, coconut, cashew and other “milks” outpace the moo kind, which is classified as grass-fed, lactose-free, goat, organic, “udderly chocolate” et al.
Pass me a kefir, will ya.
This new wave of permutations sprang from the keto/gluten-free tsunami promising better health and a better body.
Carbs were the culprit, especially the kind plentiful in breads, sugar, other baked goods and starches. This gave birth to the keto cauliflower craze, worthy of an SNL cold opening, with a confused granny checking off cauliflower gnocchi, cauliflower chips, mashed cauliflower, cauliflower pasta, cauliflower crackers, chips, sandwich thins …. and, most stupefying, cauliflower pizza crust which, on second thought, makes more sense than tater tots.
One brand is named, fittingly, Cauli-power.
Wash it down with a kale cocktail.
At least the cauliflower craze produced something better than giggles. Chick-fil-A has introduced cauliflower sandwiches: breaded, deep-fried cauliflower “filets” resembling tempura. The “plant-forward” sandwich (don’t call it a burger) contains milk and eggs, therefore cannot claim vegetarian status. It is being tested at Greensboro and Triad locations. Local CFA owner-operator Eric Corbett hasn’t sampled one, but hopes the newbie will be available after their greatly expanded location opens in April.
Ice cream flavors have long illustrated fool’s gold, especially ones bearing colorful names, or extraneous information. How about Passion Mango Handmade Gelato Pops? What assurance that they are really made by hand, any more than pizza is baked in a brick oven? Unlikely that Campfire Peanut Butter ice cream made it from home to the campfire without melting. Dare we ask what Bubbie’s Mochi contains?
No manufacturer goes further out on a limb than Ben & Jerry’s who, in 2016, waxed political with Bernie’s Back!, celebrating the candidacy of fellow-Vermonter Bernie Sanders.
Leave it to Delish, the website, to track down the wackiest flavor in each state. North Carolina owns tame Coconut Curry, a specialty at The Parlour in Durham. Others boast chili peppers, lobster, assorted veggies.
Wonder what genius thought alcoholic ice cream was a good idea. At least some vendors (Lowes) put Proof brand in a separate freezer case. Once home, better lock the fridge.
Here’s a prank on the suffering public. Grocery coupons are disappearing fast, now account for only 12 percent of paper coupons, which for decades saved significant dollars for couponing mavens who now rely on digital alternatives. The reason, according to Coupons in the News website: people ate at home more during the pandemic, bought more groceries, therefore didn’t need the impetus provided by coupons.
Bummer.
For many months shoppers hoped egg cartons would squeal “April Fool!” as they crossed the scanner. Thankfully, as Easter approaches, egg prices are falling to the $2-a-dozen range, still much higher than normal. Recently, eggs have been a sad reminder of artful hand-painted Ukrainian Easter eggs, famous world-wide, now scarce in that war-torn country.
The history of April Fool’s Day has nothing to do with food, rather the 17th century changeover in France from Julian to Gregorian calendars, which moved New Year’s Day from April to January. Citizens who didn’t update were branded fools. No surprise, American greeting card companies made it a cause for celebration, particularly for folks with birthdays on a date when if something looks too good to be true … watch out.
