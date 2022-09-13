Politics and countries of current residence aside, Brits felt a pang on Sept. 8 when hearing the news. Queen Elizabeth II, the beloved 96-year-old in a brightly colored suit with matching hat — or dripping diamonds in a white ball gown — would never again flash that smile or regale a gathering with her storied wit.
She had died “peacefully” just 48 hours after her last TV appearance with new Prime Minister Liz Truss.
Robert and May Fitch of Whispering Pines, also in their 90s, were among the saddened, more so because of personal contacts which, although brief, left an indelible impression. Scrapbooks filled with photographs and yellowed clippings tell the story.
“We grew up with the royal family,” May says. May is from Edinburgh. Robert, a miner’s son, comes from a Midlands coal mining town. He left school at 14 with formidable talents for science and instrumentation yet undeveloped.
In 1944, while Robert was a member of the Sea Scouts — a program for older scouts which emphasizes water-based activities — the organization sponsored an exhibition in London. Robert, an honor guard, carried the flag in the parade. Then-Princess Elizabeth opened the exhibition by walking up stairs, coming through a door and delivering a speech.
Except the door wouldn’t open. It was locked. Nobody had a key.
Rob to the rescue! “I broke rank from the guard, climbed on the bridge, took the screws off the lock, opened the door and the princess came through.”
Newspaper coverage credits him with “rescuing the princess.”
The contacts continued long after the Fitches emigrated to the U.S. In 2004, as a result of Robert becoming a fellow in the Royal Society of Arts and winning awards for his designs he, May and daughters were invited to Queen Elizabeth’s annual garden party at Buckingham Palace. No curtseying required, only handshakes, at the queen’s request.
Daughter Lyn Cagle remembers nibbling dainty sandwiches and cakes in the queen’s tent, where invitations were checked by Beefeater guards. She also remembers seeing sharpshooters on the palace roof.
“I spoke to the queen, reminded her (of the rescue) and she remembered it, after 60 years,” Cagle says. “The queen asked why I was there. I told here I taught at The O’Neal School in Southern Pines and had taken a group of students to France.
She said, ‘You’re so courageous.’”
May and Robert Fitch received other invitations. “On multiple occasions I went to Buckingham Palace for events with the queen. I’ve been in the private apartments there and St. James Palace and at Windsor Castle.” Memories of red velvet and gilt linger, along with meeting A-list guests like physicist Stephen Hawking.
Without either high school diploma or college education, Robert Fitch went on to design instruments used in studying weather. Awards for his work were presented by Prince Philip. “I even got bawled out (for walking where I shouldn’t) by the prince when he was an officer at a training center.”
May Fitch has mixed feelings about documentaries featuring the royal family. “They are one-sided; they don’t show the family as they really are,” she says.
Her predictions for the reign of King Charles III: “I admire him greatly. He’s different from the other royals with his interest in conservation. Things need to be changed. He’ll hold on until it’s done.”
As for the week of pomp preceding a state funeral expected to draw dignitaries from around the globe, May Fitch does not consider it overdone. “I think the people want it. They feel a connection with the royal family. It’s tradition, and in Britain, tradition matters.”
