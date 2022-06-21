Celebrate butterflies and other pollinators with a day of family fun and educational activities during annual Flutterby Festival at the Village Arboretum, Pinehurst, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Presented by the Village Heritage Foundation and the village of Pinehurst, the daylong event promotes pollinator habitats. In addition, it supports active efforts to conserve the monarch butterfly and other pollinator species.
The 10,000-square-foot Native Pollinator Garden, located in the Village Arboretum, was completed in 2020 and includes native flowering perennials, host plants, walkways, and the Pollinator Pavilion.
"Flowers, bees, and butterflies fill our world with beauty and are an enduring symbol of hope," says biologist Beth Franke Stevens, president of the Village Heritage Foundation. "This garden offers lessons on how to appreciate and participate in the preservation of the natural world outside our front door."
The event features nature-based educational and fun demonstrations and programs. Learning activities include presentations on the lifecycle, migration and plight of the monarch butterfly. Live caterpillars, chrysalides, and butterflies offer an understanding of the monarch butterfly's transformation. Learn about birds, native bees, honeybees, and other pollinator species at exhibits offered by experts.
Two magical monarch butterfly tents provide opportunities to interact and feed hundreds of newly emerged monarch butterflies. Later, visitors may tag and release adult monarch butterflies in time for the insect’s migration to Mexico.
Additional activities include:
• Butterfly arts and crafts
• Tours of the Native Pollinator Garden
• Discussions on native plants
• Information on creating a backyard pollinator garden
Enjoy live music provided by musicians from the Carolina Philharmonic. Refreshments available for purchase from food trucks.
The event is family-friendly and free. Reserve your ticket in advance at www.ticketmesandhills.com. Dogs must be leashed and are not permitted in the exhibit tents or the monarch tagging area.
