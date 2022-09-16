On a balmy mid-August afternoon, I spied the monarch butterfly’s brilliant orange and black wings lifting off from a cluster of milkweeds in my garden. She danced from plant to plant, landing and curling the tip of her lower abdomen, depositing a tiny white egg on the underside of several leaves. It was the beginning and a signal that the remaining days of our summer would not be the same.
With equal parts science, conservation and magic, four of us, dubbed the Monarch Mamas, are raising, if nature cooperates, 400 monarch butterflies.
The newly emerged butterflies are the highlight of the Flutterby Festival, where visitors can feed and interact with them in two magical monarch tents on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Village Arboretum in Pinehurst.
Tour the Native Pollinator Garden, visit the magical monarch tents, and enjoy fun activities while learning about pollinators. Then, tag and release monarch butterflies. Live music, food trucks and kids’ activities also will be featured. This is a free ticketed event. Tickets are available at ticketmesandhills.com.
The Flutterby Festival is sponsored by the Village Heritage Foundation with support from the village of Pinehurst, the Healing Gardens at FirstHealth, the Carolina Philharmonic, Moore Literacy Council, Partners for Children and Families, and Beehero.org. Dogs must be leashed in the Village Arboretum and not permitted in the exhibition tents or butterfly tagging areas.
As a special highlight, Lara Beth Jones, Ms. North Carolina North America, and Emma Taylor, USA National Miss NC Junior Teen, will read pollinator-inspired books to visitors at a booth sponsored by Moore County Literacy Council and Partners for Children and Families.
Jones is a licensed occupational therapist and certified nature and forest therapy guide. She encourages everyone to “free your spirit and fill your heart with the forest!”
Taylor is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Taylor of Pinehurst and an eighth-grader at Sandhills Classical Christian School. She is a frequent volunteer at the Native Pollinator Garden.
Few things in nature are as awe-inspiring as participating in the journey of the life cycle of a monarch. On a small scale, rearing monarchs is not difficult, and kids enjoy watching the transformation from caterpillar to butterfly.
But raising hundreds of healthy butterflies in a short time takes determination — a trait of the Monarch Mamas. We, despite our experience and knowledge, still get surprised by nature.
The monarch butterfly is considered a specialist. They lay their eggs exclusively on the milkweed plants, and their caterpillars feed only on those plants. However, some butterflies prefer certain milkweeds over others. In our region, swamp milkweed (Asclepius incarnata) and common milkweed (A. syriaca) average the highest number of eggs.
The female monarch usually lays 100-300 eggs in her lifetime, and the eggs hatch in about four days. But finding those approximately 0.9 millimeter-sized eggs take excellent eyesight or a magnifying loupe.
Gathering them before they become caterpillars reduces the chances of loss due to disease or predation. Still, nature and man’s intervention kill 98 percent of the monarchs, with most deaths caused by predators, disease, herbicides, insecticides, parasitoids and weather.
The monarch butterfly undergoes complete metamorphosis, which has four distinct stages: egg, larva (caterpillar), pupa (chrysalis) and adult. Each life cycle takes 30 days and completes one generation. There are four generations in one year. Three generations die shortly after laying eggs for the next generation.
The fourth generation of the adult butterfly is different and known as the Methuselah generation because it is long-lived. The butterfly, hatched in late summer, goes through the same life cycle as the previous generations. However, in our region, it migrates to Mexico instead of reproducing and then dying. It returns to the U.S. in the spring to reproduce and the life cycle begins again.
In anticipation of the hundreds of little eggs we’ll collect, our garages and screened porches resemble science laboratories. Each of us gathers an unusual but necessary array of supplies, including dental floss, manicure scissors, disposable gloves, Post-it notes, large bag clips and countless other items. And we sanitize multiple rearing enclosures and areas that await new groups of eggs or caterpillars.
The caterpillar stage is when monarchs grow, and there’s nothing else like it. First, they begin life by eating their eggshell and then the plant that the egg was on.
When a caterpillar becomes too large for its skin, it sheds it. It does this five times, and the intervals between molts are called instars.
The first instar, at 1-6 millimeters, is impossible to see without magnification. I nearly tossed a milkweed stem away until I noticed small holes and discovered five caterpillars gnawing on it. When the caterpillar becomes a fully developed fifth instar, it is nearly 5 centimeters in length with two sets of antennae-like tentacles at each end of its body.
The instar portion of the life cycle takes about 10-14 days and is the most labor-intensive time for the Monarch Mamas.
As the caterpillars grow through their instar stages, we transfer them to newly sterilized enclosures in small groups of 10 or less to minimize disease and parasite transmission. Often referred to as our “kids,” some caterpillars develop personalities and are given names, for instance, Brad (Pitt), George (Clooney) and Cruise — are you following our naming convention? And handwritten logs attached to each cage track their instar stage to determine when they will become chrysalides.
Monarch caterpillars are eating machines for their last two instars. This lengthy and active formative stage of caterpillar “parenting” requires strong coffee, a sense of humor and a hefty dose of patience. Sometimes, dinner and vacations are abandoned.
One caterpillar consumes an entire milkweed plant and then some before changing into a chrysalis. And they are picky eaters — preferring only the fresh, tender leaves of swamp milkweed. If there’s nothing else, they turn grumpy and eat butterfly weed (A. tuberosa), common milkweed or sometimes, as a last resort, each other.
Locating suitable milkweed is difficult, particularly this year, as many of our milkweed sources dried up due to the extreme and prolonged heat.
Our dwindling supply of milkweed leaves and branches is kept juicy by wrapping them in damp paper towels and storing them in zip-lock bags in the fridge. When needed, we insert the branches into water-filled lidded containers or floral tubes to prevent caterpillar drownings as they explore the new food. Yes, it happens.
This feeding frenzy results in frass — a fancy word for caterpillar poop. And there’s a lot of it. The dye-free paper towels or the butcher paper that lines enclosures is changed several times a day. It’s a thankless job that waits for only us.
When they are ready to pupate into a chrysalis, the caterpillars become acrobats. They cease eating, and wander around, searching for a particular place at the top of their cages, and let go — hanging upside down in a “J” form. Then, in Zen serenity, they allow their front tentacles to hang limply, relaxing and straightening their bodies. For the final act, they shed their skin for the last time, changing into a seafoam green chrysalis threaded with gold — a magical moment to watch if you can catch it.
Now it’s the time to get the kids out of the house — ’er, garage. Once an enclosure is full of monarch chrysalides, we shuttle them to Dr. Lynda Acker’s farm, where they’ll emerge as adults.
Acker, a biologist, is widely known for understanding the monarch’s lifecycle and is the Monarch Mamas’ mama. She manages the care of the monarch population until the Flutterby Festival when they are released.
These butterflies are the storied Methuselah generation and hardwired to migrate. But their journey is harmlessly paused so we can collect and sustain enough monarchs for the Flutterby Festival.
Acker’s environment mimics the cool, dry conditions of the insect’s overwintering ground high in central Mexico’s montane oyamel fir and native pine forests.
The butterflies produced from the eggs we collected in mid-to-late August go to a clean windowed room that provides natural light. The temperature is gradually lowered to 61 degrees, slowing the insect’s metabolism, and conserving their energy and fat stores.
“They’re in a lethargic state similar to when they overwinter,” she reassures. It’s a process she learned from a professional butterfly farmer who raises and supplies monarchs for festivals, weddings and other events.
She slowly raises the room’s temperature every four days, and the butterflies become active. After that, a homemade and nutritionally complete diet of her secret sauce is offered and sprayed onto absorbent and dye-free paper towels placed on top of their screened containers. We wonder: Do hundreds of butterflies make gulping sounds as they feed?
“They congregate up there,” she explains, pointing to the clusters hanging from the top of the containers. “As soon as they encounter the solution, their proboscis comes out, and they feed.
“They can live in this state of reduced metabolism for months,” she explains. “And they have a better prospect for getting to Mexico, surviving the winter, the trip back north and arriving to reproduce next spring.”
That’s when they need nectar-rich native plants to provide nourishment to maintain their body and fuel for the flight and milkweed for breeding.
“That’s the most important action we can do to save the monarch population,” she says. “If every home planted a small pocket garden full of native plants and milkweed, we’d bridge the gaps in their habitat, giving them the ability to survive.”
In the interim, the Monarch Mamas are busy locating milkweed to care for their growing brood. We hope that nature does not offer any more surprises so we can present and release 400 colorful, healthy, energetic monarchs for their annual migration during the Flutterby Festival.
In true Monarch Mama spirit, we’ll toast nature’s finest moment with margaritas after the butterflies are released.
Claudia Watson is a Pinehurst freelance writer.
