The Southern Pines Recreation and Parks Department announces that the Flashlight Candy Hunt scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, will be postponed to Friday, Dec. 11, at the same time (5:30 p.m.) and place.
The event is for children ages 4 to 10, and will be held at Memorial Park, 210 Memorial Park Court, and features crafts and activities. “Children must be accompanied by an adult,” says a spokesman. “Bring a flashlight.”
First Horizon is sponsoring the event.
For information, contact Bridgett Sampson at (910) 692-7376.
