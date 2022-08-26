“Talking about death won’t kill you,” says Dr. Jim Helton, a retired clinical psychologist, educator and military chaplain. “Actually, there are three conversations you should have before you reach the end: the one with yourself, one with your medical care team and one with your caregivers.”
Beginning Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m., Helton will lead a five-session, interfaith forum on death and dying. The forum is hosted by Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Pinehurst, where Helton serves as a pastoral associate and chaplain. But the forum and discussion materials are not from a religious perspective, and there are no items for sale.
“The object is to get people a little more comfortable with talking about death. We are a death denial society, and that is something that has only happened in the last 40 to 50 years because of medical interventions. The idea is this is to help people before they are at the end,” Helton says. “We realize this may be a tender subject for many, but we hope to lesson the fog of mystery around dying and death.”
Specific presentations will be offered on caregiving; palliative care; life extension, enhancement and improvement; ethical issues and other topics; physical and spiritual needs of the dying; discussions and time for question and answer periods.
Helton has studied death and dying for over 50 years from an academic perspective, as a chaplain for 25 years, and as a health researcher. He holds degrees from Johns Hopkins University, Yale Divinity School, Yale School of Public Health, Graduate School of Theology, and diplomas from Oxford University, in theology, and Harvard Medical School, in psychoneuroimmunology.
During his military career he was deputy command chaplain, director of combat training for chaplains and deputy to the command surgeon for training for Joint Forces Command. He served multiple combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan. He also has taught basic counseling for priests, care of the elderly and chronically ill and end-of-life ministry for the Diocese of Charleston.
“Death is the great unknown and we are not comfortable talking about dying anymore. We have displaced it to nursing homes and hospitals,” Helton says, noting the forum’s discussions will not come from a religious perspective. “I’m trying to get the community to come in and learn from this, regardless of your faith.”
The initial session will delve into people’s anxiety surrounding death and also to define death. Participants will complete a questionnaire designed to help them look inward, into their own thoughts and beliefs about death and dying. Another session will include discussions about different types of death, for example, the death of a 40-year-old versus a 90-year-old, or psychological death, such as when you are losing a loved one to Alzheimer’s disease, or spiritual death.
“What is a good death? We use all the euphemisms like kick the bucket, passed away, or God wanted more angels. We say anything to avoid the word dead or dying. It is sort of cultural, sort of religious and sort of societal. There is a whole ambiguity around the process of death and a lack of depth of knowledge,” he says.
Helton furthers there are different types of death that need to be dealt with differently.
“There is a trajectory of death that all share a common pathway, except sudden death,” he says. “When someone is dying, you are asking their caregivers and family to make decisions at the most stressful time of life.”
The last three forum sessions will focus on the caregiver and how to take care of yourself as a caregiver, and medical advancements that can extend, enhance or improve life expectancy.
“Is it such a good thing to want to live forever? We will also have a discussion of futile medical efforts and when is it LK to say, it’s OK to die, so as not to extend agony and pain,” Helton adds.
Helton will be joined by other special guest speakers, including doctors and hospice professionals, for different sessions of the forum.
All sessions will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Pinehurst, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. There is no cost to attend; pre-registration is requested. Reserve your seat by calling Janell Myers at (910) 295-6550, Ex. 125.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.