Partners for Children and Families serves children from birth to age 5. Most of those kids are not yet reading for themselves, but research shows it is extremely important that they be read to. Here is a list of five books that Partners for Children and Families recommends be read to young children.
“The Big Red Barn,” by Margaret Wise Brown. Many people are familiar with “Goodnight Moon.” There are many other books written by Margaret Wise Brown that also deserve a spot in your child’s library. “The Big Red Barn” is simple in rhyme and art as it takes you around the big red barn, in the great green field, where the pink pig is learning to squeal. After the first or second reading your child may even want to “read” it to you.
“Freight Train,” by Donald Crews. This is a delightful book which will hold your child’s attention with the colorful illustrations that lead the reader through the book. As the train moves through tunnels and over trestles you will soon be able to name the gondola, the hopper and the cattle car. There is also an interactive board book version, “Inside Freight Train,” with sliding doors for children to open.
“From Head to Toe,” by Eric Carle. If you aren’t familiar with Eric Carle’s illustrations, you will soon be able to recognize his books from their unique style. In “From Head to Toe,” each page introduces a different animal, a different body part, and a different movement that involves the reader.
“The Little Mouse, the Red Ripe Strawberry, and the Big Hungry Bear,” by Don and Audrey Wood. This is an engaging book that is fun to read with its humor, suspense and surprise ending. The expressive illustrations draw in the reader as you speak directly to the little mouse, warning him of the strawberry loving, big hungry bear who may come around, but does he? This is an author/illustrator pair you will want to collect as well.
“Minerva Louise,” by Janet Morgan Stoeke. Minerva Louise is a charming hen who will keep your child laughing with her silly ways. From the tricycle she mistakes as a tractor, to the flowerpot she uses for a comfy chair, children love to point out all of her antics as they get to be in on the joke. There are at least seven books about Minerva Louise that follow her through the seasons, around the farm and even to school.
