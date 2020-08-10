On March 10, when One of a Kind Gallery opened the doors of its new and larger home in the Theatre Building in Pinehurst, it did so with the addition of five new artists. New, that is, to the gallery, but certainly not new to the art lovers of Moore and nearby counties.
Unfortunately, one week later, COVID-19 arrived on the scene, and the gallery, like so many other businesses, was forced to close — at least temporarily.
“Practicing social distancing and mask-wearing, the gallery reopened on May 8, and is proud to show off the work of the new artists, as well as that of artists who were already part of the team,” says Anne Crabbe, speaking for One of a Kind Gallery.
When Jane Casnellie, of Pinehurst, decided to end her tenure as the proprietress of Hollyhocks Gallery, which she had operated successfully for 19 years, she chose One of a Kind Gallery as the site in which to show and sell her beautiful artwork.
Casnellie is well known throughout Moore County and beyond for her paintings of animals, still lifes, and, in her words, “all things Provencal.” She has also earned a fan club for her “Sip and Paint” classes for aspiring painters, as well as for sponsoring charity art lecture/discussions by Ellen Burke, who has also become a recognized name among the area’s art connoisseurs.
Sarah Cawn, of Raleigh, introduces a new medium to the gallery, that of fused glass. Since she was a child, Cawn has been fascinated by the beauty of light as it plays through glass. For years she worked with stained glass, using the techniques developed by Tiffany, to create her designs.
“Glass fusing is relatively new to Cawn’s repertoire, and she uses it to create draped glass forms: vases, platters, plates, bowls, and other objects that are a delight to the eye,” says Crabbe.
Hailing from Rockingham, where she has lived all her life, Hannah Cole Buie, is another artist well known to the art world of the Sandhills. Buie grew up in a family of artists and musicians. Her grandmother played the piano for silent movies, and her mother was a well-known and sought-after portrait painter. With her mother, Buie traveled throughout the United States and abroad to study art. Her paintings are immediately identifiable by their bright colors, their impressionistic style and her favorite subjects: French landscapes and walkways.
“There is a sense of joy in Hannah’s art,” says Crabbe. “It is difficult to look at her colorful pieces and not smile.”
Jean Smyth, another resident of Pinehurst, is a water-colorist who teaches art classes for the Artists League of the Sandhills and for Sandhills Community College. Smyth searches for a sense of peace and tranquility in her paintings.
Of her work, she says, “I have always enjoyed the beauty and simplicity of watercolor. Its components are paper, brushes, pigment and, of course, water. When these elements come together, they result in an ethereal beauty. Not every painting works — too much water equals a soggy mess — but I remind myself that a soggy mess is good practice for a future masterpiece.” “Fortunately, many of Smyth’s paintings ‘work’ and present the sense of peace and tranquility for which she strives,” says Crabbe.
A Fayetteville resident, Rose Kennedy worked as a commercial artist for most of her career, working for a home décor manufacturer, and then a publishing agency. It was only a few years ago that, after participating in artist workshops, she switched over to the world of fine art.
Kennedy describes her paintings as having impressionistic leanings, in which she applies a “broken color” technique. She also enjoys painting outdoors, quickly capturing the essence of the painting, while being challenged by shifting light conditions, fickle weather, and the pesky “no-see-ums.”
“One of a Kind Gallery welcomes these five talented artists to its already existing roster of 25 accomplished artists,” says Crabbe. The gallery is located in the Theatre Building (90 Cherokee Road) in downtown Pinehurst.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.