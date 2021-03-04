Would you like to read some good, timeless social media messages? Pick up a copy of “My Faithbook Messages — Devotions to Like and Share,” by local author Sandra Fischer, a resident of Southern Pines.
“Powerful and inspiring,” says Christian writer and devotional writer C.D. Swanson, author of “Witness of Our Father’s Love.” “Sandra Fischer connects with God’s heart, and ours, through her ‘Faithbook Messages.’ This book is a unique and contemporary web of genius, while promoting God and the Word.”
The book provides a unique way for readers to interact with the author and receive or send selected copies of the devotionals to others. Fischer’s first inspirational book about nature, “Seasons in the Garden,” established her as a gifted writer and has received only five-star reviews on Amazon.
Her new book is available locally at The Country Bookshop, in Southern Pines, and The Carpenter’s Shop, in Sanford as well as on Amazon.
Anyone interested in a signed copy, may order one directly by emailing Fischer at safischer37@gmail.com.
