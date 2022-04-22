First Friday at the Sunrise Theater in downtown Southern Pines returns with an amazing lineup of bands beginning with Abby Bryant and the Echoes on Friday, May 6. Also in the lineup this year are Rebekah Todd, in June; Dangermuffin, in August; Circus No. 9, in September; The English Beat, in October; and Town Mountain, in November.

First Fridays are all free concerts held on the Sunrise Theater’s outdoor stage. Each event begins at 5 p.m. and runs until 8 p.m. The events are rain or shine, with the concert being moved inside to the Sunrise auditorium in the event of bad weather.

Scheduled for the season’s launch is Abby Bryant and the Echoes.

Growing up in Gastonia, Bryant cut her teeth singing in her father’s ministry. Together with her lifelong friend, Bailey Faulkner, that love for music continued when they played together in a band while attending Appalachian State. After graduating and going through a number of part-time band members, the pair headed to Asheville to create a proper band that became Abby Bryant and the Echoes.

It was during this time that Bryant and Faulkner co-wrote songs that would eventually end up on their album, “Not Your Little Girl.”

“Not Your Little Girl” represents the culmination of years of dedication and a decided shift in Bryant and Faulkner’s outlook on the band’s future – to claim their place among the greats of American roots and soul music.

Opening for Abby Bryant is Mary Stone. She is a local singer songwriter who hosts open mics and plays music in Moore County and beyond. Stone plays both solo, as a one-woman band, and in the girl-band Stone Dolls, with Ceirra Doll and Ash Vires.

As a multi-instrumentalist, Stone writes country style songs, which are mainly heartfelt expressions of love and loss after dating a soldier with PTSD. Stone loves the local community and is involved in helping promote the local live music scene with her Facebook page, SoPines Scene.

The free First Friday concert series would not be possible without the generous support of the season sponsors, Realty World - Properties of the Pines and Bell Manley Real Estate.

The Sunrise Theater is a thriving entertainment center featuring first-run and independent films, music concerts, local theater and live broadcasts of the Met Opera and Bolshoi Ballet. The Sunrise Theater is located at 250 NW Broad St., Southern Pines. See the full calendar of upcoming events at www.sunrisetheater.com.

