Sunrise Theater’s First Fridays are back beginning June 4. The free concert series and biggest fundraising program for the historic theater missed the entire 2020 season due to the COVID shutdown.
Now the volunteer committee, co-led by Rick Noyes and Sunrise Preservation Group board member Kira Schoenfelder, are ramping up quickly to prepare for the first of six events.
First Fridays are hosted by the Sunrise Theater and take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on NW Broad Street between W. Connecticut and W. New Hampshire avenues in Southern Pines.
“Everyone is welcome to come out and see old friends or make new ones, drink some Southern Pines Brewery beers and hard seltzers, and listen to great music while supporting the local theater,” says MaryBeth Poplyk, executive director of the Sunrise.
Kira Schoenfelder says that First Fridays mean so much to the community.
“It’s often the event that makes people fall in love with this town when they first move here, me included,” she says. “The loss of financial support from a year without First Fridays has been strongly felt at our little nonprofit theater. We’re going to make this year bigger and better than ever to make up for the loss, so come thirsty!”
First Friday bands will continue to be the great mix of musical genres from bluegrass to funk the community has come to expect. Performers (and venues) have felt the effects of COVID restrictions even longer than most businesses and it is tougher to get the machine back in gear, but it’s all coming back. Some bands have been forced to call it quits as the shutdown dragged on, but most are back and eager to resume their careers. The flood gates have opened, and live music is back so agents are working overtime trying to get the gears moving again.
The June concert will feature a bluegrass band that has built a strong following in the Sandhills.
Hank, Patty and the Current is led by two North Carolina veteran bluegrass musicians — Hank Smith on banjo and Pattie Hopkins Kinlaw on fiddle. They join forces with some of the most versatile musicians in the Carolinas to create modern, American acoustic music.
Local musician John McDonald will open the concert at 5 p.m. McDonald is a Moore county native with deep roots in the Sandhills. Influenced more by English musicians growing up, his songs blend Brit-pop hooks with American sentimentality. McDonald will also be on stage at the Sunrise Theater on June 26 for the next Singer-Songwriters in the Round concert.
“First Fridays would not be possible without the support of some loyal and generous sponsors,” says Poplyk.
Nikki Bowman, of Realty World Properties of the Pines, is returning as the 2021 season sponsor. June’s concert sponsor is ritualx, a physician-led, local CBD company. Other monthly sponsors include Karma Spa Lounge and Beauty Bar and Pinehurst Surgical Women’s Comprehensive Health. Additional sponsorships are available. And this year’s sponsors will have the added perk of using the new Sunrise Loft as their VIP suite.
“A lot of work goes into planning and executing a First Friday season,” says Poplyk. “When the COVID restrictions were suddenly lifted, the team jumped into action.”
The events are planned by a small, hard-working group of volunteers including Dustin Bonecutter, Aimee Haley, Caitlin Kessy, Cathleen Jones, Matt Jones, Mike Murphy, Rick Noyes, Anthony Parks, Manny Samson, and Kira Schoenfelder, and Sunrise staff members Kevin Dietzel, Elaine Evans, and MaryBeth Poplyk. An army of Sunrise volunteers joins the committee on event day to keep the concerts running smoothly.
Service organizations volunteer each month to pour beer during the three-hour event. F3 Sandhills will be June’s guest bartenders.
“It’s a great way to give back to the community and the theater while also creating awareness of their group,” says Poplyk.
Any organizations interested in volunteering should contact Elaine at the Sunrise Theater at (910) 692-3611.
Two food trucks are chosen each month to keep the crowd well fed. June’s concert will feature Meat and Greek and Jaya’s Indian Cuisine.
July’s First Friday band is The Empire Strikes Brass, an Asheville-based brass, funk, rock band with a big sound.
For more information about First Fridays and the Sunrise Theater, visit SunriseTheater.com or follow both on Instagram. Families are welcome, but coolers and outside beverages are not permitted. Pets are not permitted on the Sunrise green space during the concert.
The Sunrise Theater is a thriving entertainment center featuring first run and independent films, music concerts, local theater, and live broadcasts of the Met Opera and Bolshoi Ballet. The Sunrise Theater continues to be the cornerstone of theater arts and entertainment in the North Carolina Sandhills dedicated to serving the community.
The Sunrise Theater (The Sunrise Preservation Group, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) tax exempt, nonprofit Organization. Contributions are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law.
