Visual Art

“Blocks, strips, strings, & half squares”

2005, Cotton, 84”x81” by By Mary Lee Bendolph, of Gee’s Bend, Ala.

The second lecture of the Arts Council of Moore County’s 2021 Fall Arts Lecture Series, “Visual Jazz: History, Utility, Beauty and Identity of the American Quilt” is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 26, at 5:30 p.m., at Sandhills Community College’s McPherson Theater, 3395 Airport Road.

“Join us as Ellen Burke examines quilts as art and the often unheralded artists who lovingly created them,” says a spokesman.

Quilts are storytellers, guardians of traditions, voices to social issues, and literally the very fabric of the lives of the quilters. Burke’s discussion will include the Pilgrim Roy collection, the largest private quilt collection in the country, the quilts of Gee’s Bend, Susana Allen Hunter, storyteller Faith Ringgold, the radical quilts of Rosie Lee Tompkins, Bisa Butler, and the AIDS Memorial Quilt NAMES Project.

Burke is an art educator with 37 years of experience as a studio instructor and fine and performing arts administrator. In addition to teaching in Massachusetts, she was an adjunct instructor in art education at the New Hampshire Art Institute.

Since moving to Pinehurst she has presented art appreciation discussions at local galleries and teaches small group art lessons to children and adults. One of her passions is engaging students in careful observation, reflection and discussion of works of art.

The 2021 Fall Arts Lecture Series is presented by the Arts Council of Moore County and SCC’s Bradshaw Performing Arts Center. Cost of the lecture is $35, students are admitted free. Advance registration is required as space is limited due to COVID restrictions.

For more information and registration, contact the Arts Council of Moore County at (910) 692-2787 or visit www.MooreArt.org.

