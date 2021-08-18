The Arts Council of Moore County’s Campbell House Galleries welcomed artists and art lovers on Aug. 6 for viewing the 41st annual Fine Arts Festival.
“The opening reception and awards ceremony were canceled due to the escalation of the COVID delta variant in our area,” says a spokesman. “However, our gallery hours were extended from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with masks and social distancing required.”
This large showcase of art was sponsored by Artist League of the Sandhills, Brownback and Thomasson, CPC, PLLC; Charles Schwab; Eye Candy Art Gallery and Framing; Pete and Doris Gulley, Gulley’s Garden Center; ParsecFinancial Wealth Management; Pinky Doyle of Re/Max of the Pines; Robbins, May and Rich LLP; and Michael Lamb Interiors and Antiques.
Molly Boarati, assistant curator of the Nasher Museum of Art, judged all 131 entries and awarded first, second and third places and honorable mention ribbons in seven categories. Boarati also selected the 2021 Sara Wilson Hodgkins “Best in Show” Award, selecting the oil entry by Aberdeen artist Jenray Jarvis titled, “To Give Rise To.” In total, more than $2,800 cash prizes were awarded.
“It was a great pleasure to visit Southern Pines and to be the juror for this year’s Fine Arts Festival,” says Boarati. “I was very impressed by the amount and quality of the work submitted and found it a challenging task. It is a humbling experience and a privilege to review others’ art, and I want to thank everyone for their participation. My selections were primarily based on originality and technical skill. An artist’s use of composition, coloring and materials also play a role in my jurying process. It was a delight to experience the Arts Council and to learn about its participation in and support of the local artistic community.”
The 2021 winners in each category are as follows:
Oil
1. Jenay Jarvis (Aberdeen), “To Give Rise To”; 2. Frank Pierce (Southern Pines), “Modesty”; 3. Waitsel Smith (Lenoir), “Autumn Beech”; honorable mentions, Alana Knuff (Pinehurst), “Early to Rise”; Beth Roy (Vass), “Cactus Collection.”
Watercolor
1. Susan Mauney (Pinehurst), “Empty Porch #55”; 2. Nathan Pridgen (Southern Pines), “Paris Back Street”; 3. Pamela Swarbrick (Pinehurst), “Just Forks”; honorable mention, Ulli Misegades, “Sunday at the Lake.”
Acrylic
1. Medrith Nuttle (Zebulon), “Fields”; 2. Bobbie Britt (Lumberton), “Reflection”; 3. Mary Wright (Southern Pines), “Multitasking Vase”; honorable mention, Jason Criss Howk (Pinehurst), “Sardnia Sea’s Setting Sun.”
Drawing/Pastel
1. Susan Triplehorn (Chapel Hill), “Leaves”; 2. Laureen Kirk (Aberdeen), “Last Xinnias”; 3. Betty Hunt Chandler (Southern Pines), “The Younger Twin.”
Mixed Media/Printmaking
This award is given in memory of Deborah Kline, who died in 2019 from ALS. In addition to her business degrees, Debbie also earned a fine arts degree. Her artwork is in private collections all over the country, and she was a part of several solo and juried shows. “Thanks to a gift from Debby’s friend, Dr. Tommy McDonell, we are proud to honor Debby in this way,” says the spokesman.
1. Paula Parke (Southern Pines), “A World of Trees”; 2. Adam Piergallini (Pinehurst), “Bad Connection”; 3. Cat Wondergem (Georgetown, S.C.), “Strength”; honorable mentions, Sandy Stratil (Whispering Pines), “The Time Travelers”; Tommy McDonell (Pinehurst), “Village Fair.”
Photography
1. Cameron Zabawski (Southern Pines), “A Creative Moment”; 2. Robert Hill Long (Winston-Salem), “A Song for George Floyd”’ 3. Yana Slutskaya (Clayton), “Vegetables & Petunias”; honorable mention, David Seiberling (Cameron), “Deadwood.”
3-Dimensional
1. Jim Tripp (Lumberton), “Rabbit Hop”; 2. Anne R. Jorgensen (Southern Pines), “Vase Petals”; 3. Eleanor Gallagher (Southern Pines), “Ole Salty Dogs.”
Ballots for the Lee Barrett “People’s Choice” Award are available and the winner will be announced after Aug. 24. This award is named in memory of Cecelie “Lee” Barrett and her 21 years of dedication and service to the Arts Council and the Fine Arts Festival.
“If you would like to vote, please visit the exhibit at the Campbell House Galleries,” says the spokesman.
Purchase Awards
In addition to the judges’ awards, local businesses and individuals support the artists in the festival by providing a Purchase Award, which is a pledge to purchase artwork prior to the festival. In addition to having their artwork sold, the artists also receive a ribbon.
The following artists received a 2021 Purchase Award:
- Nanette Zeller (Southern Pines), “Rose-Breasted Grosbeak” (mixed media), provided by Mickey Walker.
- Jim Tripp (Lumberton), “Rabbit Hop” (3-D), provided by Stuart Fulghum, of KSF Design.
- Jane Mohr (Pinehurst), “After Church” (mixed media), provided by Frances Campbell.
- Hazlette Huskins (Pinehurst), “Evergreen Bay” (acrylic), provided by Frances Campbell
- Waitsel Smith (Lenoir), “Autumn Beech” (oil), provided by Frances Campbell
- Patricia Halligan (Rockingham), “Spring in the Flatirons” (mixed media), provided by Frances Campbell
- Michelle Howk (Pinehurst), “The Scars Beneath” (acrylic), provided by Frances Campbell
- Robert Hill Long (Winston-Salem), “A Song for George Floyd” (photography), provided by Tommy McDonell
- Deborah Whitley (Pinehurst), “Lust for Fall I” (acrylic), provided by Denis McCullough, ASID
- Amy Louise Parks Perry (Southern Pines), “Precious Bulldog” (pastel), provided by Don Parks
- Bobbie Britt (Lumberton), “Happy Day” (acrylic), provided by Milton Pilson, of 195 American Fusion Cuisine
- Bobbie Britt (Lumberton), “Reflection” (acrylic), provided by Milton Pilson, of 195 American Fusion Cuisine
- Jane Mohr (Pinehurst), ”The New Soul” (acrylic), provided by Milton Pilson, of 195 American Fusion Cuisine
- Diane Flanegan (Pinehurst), “NC Mountains” (3-D), provided by Pinky Doyle, of Re Max of the Pines
- Sharon Granito (Southern Pines) “Alaska Summer” (oil), provided by John Wiedmer, of Jay-Kar Contracting
- Jane Maloy (Pinehurst), “All Tucker-’D Out” (oil), provided by Michael R. Holden, PLLC
- Deborah Whitley (Pinehurst), “Lust for Fall II” (acrylic), provided by Kathy Wright
- Mary Wright (Southern Pines), “A Jar of the Garden” (acrylic), provided by Philip Bailey, of Charles Schwab
- David Seiberling (Cameron), “Solitude” (photography), provided by Lorraine Laslett, of AutoWerks
- Tom Reedy (Pinehurst), “Concurs in the Village”, provided by Lorraine Laslett, of AutoWerks
The artwork in the Fine Arts Festival remains on display at Campbell House Galleries through Aug. 27 (weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.), and Saturday, Aug. 21 (2-4 p.m.). The gallery is free and open to the public.
“Please stop by to see all the wonderful artwork and cast your vote for the Lee Barrett ‘People’s Choice’ award,” says the spokesman.
Campbell House Galleries are located at 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines.
For additional information, call the Arts Council at 910-692-2787 or visit www.MooreArt.org.
