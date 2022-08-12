Best in Show Fine Arts Festival

Michael Mention is presented with the Best in Show award by Katherine McRae, assistant director of the Arts Council of Moore Council. Photo courtesy of Arts Council of Moore County

 Diane McKay

The Arts Council of Moore County’s Campbell House Galleries was packed with artists and art lovers Aug. 5 for the opening reception and awards ceremony of the 42nd annual Fine Arts Festival. This large showcase of art was sponsored by Artists League of the Sandhills, Charles Schwab, Eye Candy Art Gallery and Framing, Integrated Ecological Design, Pete and Doris Gulley, Gulley’s Garden Center, ParsecFinancial, Pinky Doyle of Re/Max of the Pines, Robbins, May and Rich LLP, and Michael Lamb Interiors and Antiques.

Maya Brooks, Mellon Foundation assistant curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art, judged this year’s competition and also selected the 2022 Sara Wilson Hodgkins “Best in Show” awarded to “Look at This,” an oil painting by Michael Mention from Southern Pines.

