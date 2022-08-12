The Arts Council of Moore County’s Campbell House Galleries was packed with artists and art lovers Aug. 5 for the opening reception and awards ceremony of the 42nd annual Fine Arts Festival. This large showcase of art was sponsored by Artists League of the Sandhills, Charles Schwab, Eye Candy Art Gallery and Framing, Integrated Ecological Design, Pete and Doris Gulley, Gulley’s Garden Center, ParsecFinancial, Pinky Doyle of Re/Max of the Pines, Robbins, May and Rich LLP, and Michael Lamb Interiors and Antiques.
Maya Brooks, Mellon Foundation assistant curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art, judged this year’s competition and also selected the 2022 Sara Wilson Hodgkins “Best in Show” awarded to “Look at This,” an oil painting by Michael Mention from Southern Pines.
In total, over $2,800 cash prizes were awarded.
“It is always an honor to engage and support local creatives. There were numerous outstanding entries across the different categories. In selecting the prizes,” Brooks said, “I looked for a few criteria, including narrative, cohesion and technical skill. Considering these elements, I gravitated toward works that featured strong examples of portraiture, abstraction and still life. I also chose pieces that demonstrated exceptional energy and visual depth.”
The 2022 winners in each category are as follows:
Oil: 1. Michael Mention, “Look at This,” Southern Pines; 2. Michael Mention, “A Boat on The Ocean,” Southern Pines; 3. Haley Beann, “003,” Southern Pines; honorable mention, Linda Bruening, “Southport Reflection,” Southern Pines; Jenay Jarvis, “Surfacing,” Aberdeen; Ray Lamantia, “Ode to Maxfield,” Siler City; Jo Tomsick, “Embrace,” Sanford.
Watercolor: 1. Ulli Misegades, “Lily,” West End; 2. Adele Buytenhuys, “Wind Swept,” Jackson Springs; 3. Christine Stackhouse, “AAAH – My Time!” Pinehurst; honorable mention, Sook Sienkiewicz, “Desert Calm,” Fayetteville; Nathan Pridgen, “Davidson Street Boutique,” Southern Pines.
1. Peter Helgesen, “The Rendezvous,” Pinehurst; 2. Peter Helgesen, “Honning-svag,” Pinehurst; 3. Thomas Bizzette Mattocks, “1964,” Pinebluff; honorable mention, Meridith Martens, “Untitled,” Southern Pines; Thomas Biz-zette Mattocks, “The Dance,” Pinebluff.
1. Stephanie Slack, “Prismatic Study,” Raeford; 2. Leigh Lassiter, “Fresh Berries,” Carthage; 3. Barbara Ainsley, ”Patiently Waiting,” Pinehurst; honorable mention, Brian Burbano, “Reflect, Connect and Rejoice in Recovery,” Pinehurst; Janet Burdick, “Lovebirds,” Pinehurst; Ulli Misegades, “First Signs,” West End; Hannah Roser, “To Be Frank,” Southern Pines; Lynda Sanders, “Relaxed Tulip of Spring,” Durham.
Mixed Media / Printmaking
This award is given in memory of Deborah Kline, whopassed away in 2019 from ALS. Her artwork is in private collections all over the country and she was part of several solo and juried shows. Thanks to a gift from her friend Dr. Tommy McDonell, the Arts Council is proud to honor Kline in this way.
1. Jo Tomsick, “The Changing Constellation,” Sanford; 2. Steve Opet, “Baby Doll,” Fayetteville; 3. Samuel Prater, “Extraterrestrial,” Southern Pines.
1. Pat Anderson, “The Passion of Cuban Ballet,” Southern Pines; 2. Victoria Landers, “Breath,” Pinehurst; 3. Victoria Landers, “Struck,” Pinehurst; honorable mention, Pat Anderson, “Young Entrepreneurs,” Southern Pines; Christy Miller, “Unfailing Love,” Pinebluff.
1. Luke Huling, “Fused Dwelling II,” Aberdeen; 2. Diane Flanegan, “Lady in the Leaves,” Pinehurst; 3. Eleanor Gallagher, “Long Arm Tribe – Warthog Round Up,” Southern Pines.
The Sarah Wilson Hodgkins Best in Show was presented to Michael Mention of Southern Pines for his piece “Look at This.”
Ballots for the Lee Barrett “People’s Choice” Award are available and the winner will be announced after Aug. 24. This award is named in memory of Cecelie “Lee” Barrett and her 21 years of dedication and service to the Arts Council and the Fine Arts Festival. If you would like to vote, visit the exhibit at the Campbell House Galleries.
Local businesses and individuals support the artists in the festival by providing a Purchase Award, which is a pledge to purchase artwork prior to the festival. In addition to having their artwork sold, the artists also receive a ribbon.
Purchase awards were received by:
Jordan Baker, “Don’t Worry, Be Happy!” Southern Pines (Acrylic), provided by Brownback and Thomasson CPAs; Adele Buytenhuys, “Wind Swept,” Jackson Springs (Watercolor), provided by Rick Norland; Pinkie Castanien, “Garden Faerie,” Pinehurst (3-D), provided by Charlie and Terry Cook; Courtney Herndon, “Lake Tillery Plein Air,” Pinehurst (Oil), provided by Pat Cole; Grace Hill, “Red Flowers,” Pinehurst (3-D), provided by Mickey Walker; Rose Kennedy, “Pastoral Evening,” Hope Mills (Oil), provided by Frances Campbell; Leigh Lassiter, “Fresh Berries,” Carthage (Pastel), provided by Stuart Fulghum and KSF Designs; Kathy Leuck,“Bridges, Tunnels and Clock,” Pinehurst (Oil), provided by Jules Latham; Lynn McGugan, “Moore County Hounds,” Southern Pines (Photograph), provided by Charlie and Terry Cook; Jane Mohr, “Spirits at Sunset,” Pinehurst (Mixed Media), provided by Denis McCullough, interior designer; Kathy Petz “ODX Wild Horses,” Pinehurst (Oil), provided by Barbara Sherman; Lynda Sander, “Relaxed Tulip,” Durham (Drawing), provided by Michael Holden, CPA; David Seiberling “Hands in Pockets,” Cameron (Mixed Media), provided by Tommy McDonell, artist; David Seiberling, “Soul of NOLA,” Cameron (Photograph), provided by Denis McCullough, interior designer; Jean Smyth; “Transparent,” Pinehurst (Watercolor), provided by Rick Norland; Martha Tournas, “Tulips,” Pinehurst (Watercolor), provided by Pinky Doyle of Re/Max of the Pines.
The artwork in the Fine Arts Festival remains on display at Campbell House Galleries, 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines, through Aug. 26. Gallery hours are weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 20, 2 to 4 p.m.
The gallery is free and open to the public. Stop by to see all the wonderful artwork and cast your vote for the Lee Barrett “People’s Choice” Award. Campbell House Galleries is located at 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines. For additional information, call the Arts Council at 910-692-ARTS (2787) or visit www.MooreArt.org.
