ARTworks Vass will celebrate its fourth anniversary on Final Friday, Sept. 24, from 5 to 8 p.m.
The evening’s festivities will include the debut of the gallery’s latest curated collection, created by more than 80 artists; opportunities to meet local and regional artists; live music; and nibbles and sips. Door prize drawings will also take place during this free family-friendly event.
While this event are scheduled for the evening, for those who would prefer to social distance, ARTworks Vass will welcome guests to mark this anniversary beginning at noon that day, with the celebration also extending on Saturday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Private shopping appointments, both in-person and virtual, are also available upon request.
Tom Compa, of Southern Pines, will perform live music between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Compa is known for blending a wide variety of recognizable folk, rock, and country classics with his own unique originals. Compa has been playing and writing music since he was a teen in the 1960s, and his work continues to evolve.
During this opening, ARTworks Vass will debut the fall fragrance collection of Seagrove Candles. Crystal King Elliott, owner of Seagrove Candles and Soap Works says, “When you support a small business like ours, you're investing in the community, supporting the local economy, and helping to make big dreams come true.” These scents are available for a limited time, and amber sandalwood, pumpkin spice, cranberry, warm apple crisp, harvest time, balsam fir, walnut sage, balsam and cedar, clove and citrus, and cedar mist will all make appearances. Perennial favorites will also be available. A limited number of each scent will be ready in the gallery for purchase, and orders will be accepted for additional quantities.
Dirtworks Pottery, of Seagrove, will display dozens of handmade North Carolina pierced pottery holders designed specifically to fit Seagrove candle jars. These will be available in both of Dirtworks signature glazes, and in a variety of styles. Made in Seagrove, these two handmade treasures combine well as gifts. In addition to these, Dirtworks will debut a full collection of miniature pots, many of which were created during last month’s Final Friday Opening.
Jean Skipper, the owner of ARTworks Vass explains why this anniversary is so special to her, “Since opening, ARTworks Vass’ guiding mission has been one of fostering a kind creative community for artists and art lovers,” she says. “Yes, we have amazing art, but the secret to our success lies in the people who have become an integral part of our gallery and classrooms. Artists, collectors, teachers, and students gather within these walls as relative strangers; and they discover unexpected connections, friendships, and a place to call their own.
“For years, I have witnessed this magic personally, and our experience during the challenges of the past few years reinforced that reality. Our business survived in large part due to the kindness and generosity of these same people. They supported us even as we closed our gallery doors and suspended our in-person shopping and classes. We’ve developed a true sense of community here, and there’s always room for one more. It’s humbling, and I’m grateful for it every day. On Final Friday we’ll celebrate this together.”
ARTworks Vass, voted to be Best Gallery in Moore County in The Pilot’s 2021 Best of The Pines Awards, is located at 129 Main St. in Vass. Information about ARTworks Vass is available online at www.ARTworksVass.com, on their Facebook Page, or by calling (910) 245-4129.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.