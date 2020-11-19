ARTworks Vass announces its final call for artists and crafters in 2020.
Located at 129 Main St. in Vass, ARTworks Vass represents a carefully curated collection of the work of more than 70 artists and fine craftspeople. Their current offerings include paintings, pottery, jewelry, stained glass, woodwork, mixed media art, fused glass, fiber art, weaving, and more. Classes in many of these disciplines are also offered, and five working art studios are currently located within the business.
ARTworks Vass is owned by local artist Jean Skipper. Skipper creates jewelry and assemblage artwork, and her personal studio is also headquartered in Vass. Many remember Skipper as the owner of Artist Alley, a gallery that was located in Southern Pines.
“We’re seeking high quality work that complements what we have without duplicating our current offerings,” says Skipper. “We also have a limited number of opportunities for local artists who are seeking a studio or workspace outside of their home. ARTworks Vass provides a friendly, encouraging environment in which to create, and one of our missions is to introduce collectors to the stories and individuals behind each piece of artwork. I love the business of art, and I enjoy helping artists to identify and reach their personal goals, especially when faced with the challenges that 2020 has presented to our community. Artists with all levels of experience professionally are welcome to apply.”
With a rolling deadline for applications, interested individuals should contact Skipper directly for more information. She may be reached by email at info@ARTworksVass.com or by phone at (910) 245-4129.
Business hours at ARTworks Vass are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with other hours by chance or appointment.
