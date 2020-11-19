ARTworks Vass announces its final call for artists  and crafters in 2020.

Located at 129 Main St. in Vass, ARTworks Vass represents a carefully curated collection of the work of more than 70 artists and fine craftspeople. Their current offerings include paintings, pottery, jewelry, stained glass, woodwork, mixed media art, fused glass, fiber art, weaving, and more. Classes in many of these disciplines are also offered, and five working art studios are currently located within the business.

ARTworks Vass is owned by local artist Jean Skipper. Skipper creates jewelry and assemblage artwork, and her personal studio is also headquartered in Vass. Many remember Skipper as the owner of Artist Alley, a gallery that was located in Southern Pines.

“We’re seeking high quality work that complements what we have without duplicating our current offerings,” says Skipper. “We also have a limited number of opportunities for local artists who are seeking a studio or workspace outside of their home. ARTworks Vass provides a friendly, encouraging environment in which to create, and one of our missions is to introduce collectors to the stories and individuals behind each piece of artwork. I love the business of art, and I enjoy helping artists to identify and reach their personal goals, especially when faced with the challenges that 2020 has presented to our community. Artists with all levels of experience professionally are welcome to apply.”

With a rolling deadline for applications, interested individuals should contact Skipper directly for more information. She may be reached by email at info@ARTworksVass.com or by phone at (910) 245-4129.

Business hours at ARTworks Vass are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with other hours by chance or appointment.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days