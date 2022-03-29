Fidelity Bank Executive Vice President Phil Woodard recently presented a $5,000 grant to the Moore County Community Foundation (MCCF). The presentation took place at the new Fidelity Bank headquarters on Old U.S. 1 South in Southern Pines.
MCCF is one of 53 affiliates of the North Carolina Community Foundation in Raleigh. It distributes funds annually to numerous local non-profit and charitable organizations. Last year, MCCF distributed over $100,000 in grants to 31 Moore County nonprofits serving a variety of needs in the community.
Local organizations, in particular small, startup nonprofits, are encouraged to apply to the Foundation for grant assistance.
Fidelity bank has served the people of Moore County for many decades, and is the seventh largest bank in North Carolina.
