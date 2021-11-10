Tabletop Trees

Tabletop trees from an earlier Festival of Trees

 CONTRIBUTED

Sandhills Children’s Center will celebrate the 25th annual Festival of Trees Nov. 17-21, at the Carolina Hotel in Pinehurst.

“The Carolina Hall will be turned into a winter wonderland thanks to the hard work of hundreds of volunteers and designers,” says Robin Duff, community relations representative for the center.

Patrons can bid on trees, wreaths, centerpieces, gift baskets and more, with proceeds helping provide vital therapies to children birth through age 5 at the center’s campuses in Southern Pines and Rockingham.

What started as a small event with 30 large trees has grown to what some in the area consider the kick-off to the holiday season. This year there will be nearly 200 items up for bids online at the Festival of Trees auction. There’s also a Festival Gift Shop offering patrons affordable stocking stuffers, an Angel Tree with “wish list” items from classroom teachers, and raffle items to win.

“We are excited to have a bit more typical Festival of Trees this year compared to 2020,” says Duff. “There’s no ticketed admission this year; any monetary donation at the door will get you in. Plus, it’s the return of Girls’ Night Out on opening night from 5 to 8 p.m., with the McKenzie Brothers Band and cash bars. Men are welcome, too, of course.”

Hours are Wednesday through Saturday, Nov. 17-20, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For complete details, visit www.FestivalofTrees.org.

