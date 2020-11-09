FOT

This tree was created for an earlier Festival of Trees.

 COURTESY OF SANDHILLS CHILDREN'S CENTER

The 24th Annual Festival of Trees to benefit Sandhills Children’s Center will take place Wednesday, Nov. 18, through Sunday, Nov. 22, at The Carolina Hotel in Pinehurst.

Beautifully decorated trees, wreaths, centerpieces, gift baskets, and more will be up for bids via online auction with proceeds enabling children who have special development needs to receive therapies at Sandhills Children’s Center.

The popular Festival Gift Shop will return this year, as well as a selection of great raffle items. And yes, the public will be able to attend, though admission will be handled a little differently this year.

“Due to restrictions in the number of people allowed in the exhibit hall at one time, admission to the Festival of Trees will be handled much like a museum, with advanced admission reservations required,” says Teresa Copper, director of events at the Children’s Center. “Patrons can visit the website, www.FestivalofTrees.org, and pick a day and time to visit the Festival of Trees. Their time will be limited to one hour and masks are required to enter.”

This year’s Festival of Trees will feature as much virtual content as possible, with daily live updates from The Carolina Hotel using Facebook and YouTube.

“Due to the pandemic, we had to cancel two events this past spring, so we are having to think outside the box in order to make our biggest fundraiser as successful as possible,” Copper says. “Our festival planning committee and designers have risen to the challenge and really gone above and beyond with great ideas.”

For the most up-to-date information regarding the Festival of Trees, visit www.FestivalofTrees.org.

