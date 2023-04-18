Whispers announces the return of the Festival of Tables on Thursday, April 27, at 5:30 p.m., at the Country Club of Whispering Pines. This spring fundraiser will benefit the Moore Free and Charitable Clinic. Individual tickets cost $50 and must be purchased in advance.
The Festival of Tables features a hospitality hour with appetizers, a delicious plated dinner with complimentary wine, silent auction, entertainment and dancing. Entertainment will be provided by members of the Sandhills Community College Jazz Band Ensemble, under the direction of Dr. Larry Arnold, performing a variety of big band and contemporary songs.
Table hosts/hostesses will select a theme and are responsible for decorating their table. The best decorated tables will be voted on by attendees during the hospitality hour and recognized that evening.
Whispers first Festival of Tables event, held in 2019, was a huge success and was attended by over 150 local residents. “And we would like to make it even more successful this year with our community’s help,” said a spokesperson.
There are several ways that neighbors and local businesses can support the event through event sponsorship, hosting a table or donating silent auction items. All individuals and businesses who are sponsors and those who donate items will be recognized in the evening’s program. For sponsorships or to make a donation, call Committee Chair Patsy Van Ouwerkerk at (707) 689-4561. To purchase tickets, call Shelia Dumlao at (910) 949-2496.
