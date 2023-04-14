Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities announces the promotion of Stephanie Ferguson to director of programs and events. Ferguson joined Weymouth in 2022 as an administrative assistant.
“Stephanie is incredibly talented. Her experience working with performing artists both as a promoter and contract negotiator is exactly what Weymouth needs as we continue to grow as an Arts and Humanities Center serving the Southeast. Her hard work and dedication make her both a wonderful colleague and a strong member of the team,” says Katie Wyatt, Weymouth Center’s executive director. “Stephanie has made a real impact on our organization in the short time she has been with us.”
In her new position, Ferguson will manage Weymouth’s many literary, performing arts, humanities, youth, educational and community-based programs and events. Importantly, she recognizes the center’s established atmosphere as well as the need to invite new ideas for cultural diversity at the center.
“I’m very honored and excited by the opportunity to work with our board and volunteers to bolster and elevate our program and event offerings,” Ferguson says. “I look forward to bringing fresh ideas that will appeal to all in our diverse community.”
A long-time resident of Manhattan, Ferguson is no stranger to community building and social justice, having worked for eight years for the high-profile attorney Joseph Fleming, who was known as “Harlem’s lawyer,” and for five years at Uptown Grand, an entertainment venue established to enrich life in Harlem.
Since moving to the Sandhills a few years ago, Ferguson has become an active member of the community. She is currently chairwoman of the board of The Wisdom Players Senior Theatre Company, whose plays are written and performed by senior citizens, for senior citizens. Ferguson brought the multi-ethnic theater group to the Sunrise outdoor stage two years ago, making it the first Black ensemble to perform on that stage. She is also the creator of the Lakeside Sunday Brunch at the Cardinal Park in Pinebluff. She currently lives in Vass and is a member of Trinity A.M.E. Baptist Church’s missionary group in Southern Pines.
