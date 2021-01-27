The Artists League of the Sandhills will hold a reception Friday, Feb. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m. to introduce “A February to Remember,” which features the art of all members of the Artists League.
Each artist has volunteered to donate any proceeds from sales to help fund the continuation of the great classes, workshops and other events held at the League. The exhibition will remain open through Feb. 25.
“Join us for an evening of light refreshments and beautiful art,” says a spokesman.
The Artists League of the Sandhills is a nonprofit organization founded in 1994 to promote interest in the visual arts by providing art education and a friendly environment in which to work, exhibit and sell members’ artworks.
The gallery is located in historic downtown Aberdeen at 129 Exchange St. in the old Aberdeen Rockfish Railroad storage terminal. Visit www.artistleague.org. Regular gallery hours are Monday through Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. “Visit our 34 studios to view hundreds of paintings,” says the spokesman.
Contact the League at (910) 944-3979, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or artistleague@windstream.org for information on membership, classes, workshops and monthly gallery exhibits.
