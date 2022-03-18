Fayetteville State University will host physician Dr. Chaynie Williams as a Fulbright Scholar-in-Residence during the 2021-22 academic year. Williams is an emergency physician specialist and medical services clinical director at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Barbados.
One of nearly 40 Fulbright Scholars-in-Residence who will teach and/or research in the United States for the current academic year, Williams will conduct lectures and research in the university’s healthcare department with a focus on health care systems and ethical issues in healthcare. Additionally, as a scholar-in-residence, Williams has opportunities to connect with the greater community through speaking engagements, community meetings and other grassroots activities.
“The FSU community is delighted and honored to host Dr. Williams. Her wealth of knowledge in healthcare administration and clinical settings deepens our academic profile, offering an expanded worldview inclusive of global practices and instruction greatly benefitting our students and community partners,” said Monica T. Leach, Ed.D., provost and senior vice chancellor for Academic Affairs. “Dr. Williams’ expertise will be invaluable to our students.”
Williams has held numerous positions at the Queens Elizabeth Hospital in Barbados including clinical director and head of department. She is also an associate lecturer at her alma mater the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill campus, where she received a doctor of medicine and a post graduate certificate in teaching and learning. She received a master’s degree in healthcare administration, health/healthcare administration management from Walden University.
The Fulbright Scholar-in-Residence program brings visiting scholars from abroad to U.S. colleges and universities, helping institutions internationalize their campuses and curricula and diversify educational experiences for students, faculty, staff and the surrounding community.
Through the Fulbright Scholars-in-Residence program, institutions of higher learning host scholars from outside of the United States for a semester or an academic year who participate in numerous activities that lead to enhanced higher education internationalization.
