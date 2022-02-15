Fayetteville State University (FSU) has announced a new Military Tuition Scholarship program which will provide free tuition to all military-connected students beginning Fall 2022.
At a ceremony hosted at Fort Bragg, FSU Chancellor Darrell T. Allison announced the initiative early this month, as well as the public release of a report that analyzed the university’s historic support of military-connected students, its services and performance compared to its peers among Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The report, Deeds, Not Words: FSU's Call to Serve, commissioned by FSU, ranks the university as a top provider of education to military-connected students along a number of variables, including academic outcomes, programmatic offerings, and a return on investment.
“Fayetteville State University is proud to be the premier destination, not just in North Carolina but in the nation, for educating military-connected students,” said Chancellor Allison. “FSU is perfectly positioned here in the Sandhills region to change the landscape on how we think about workforce readiness in today’s ever-changing job market and how we, in higher education, can support veterans and their families in their transitions to the civilian workforce. We’re excited to announce the Military Tuition Scholarship (fully paid) to further support those who sacrificed for our nation in their next chapter in life.”
The report, conducted by the public relations and consulting firm Evocati, shows that among four-year HBCUs nationwide, FSU is the top HBCU for educating military-connected students. Additionally, FSU is placed in the top three percent of its peers for ROI, has the largest number of GI Bill students among HBCUs, and was the highest-ranked HBCU and University of North Carolina institution in Military Times’ 2021 Best for Vets college ranking.
"Evocati was honored to provide this groundbreaking research report to FSU as part of our service to empower clients who want to research, market, and grow their impact in the military-connected community,” said report author LeNaya Hezel. “We believe FSU is the most well positioned institution in the country to play a leading role educating military-connected students. We seek to facilitate a national dialogue about the historic role HBCUs have, and will continue to have, in serving this community. We look forward to building on our partnership with FSU and are excited for what comes next."
The report demonstrates that FSU produces strong academic outcomes, offers extensive student supports, and delivers a rapid return on students’ investment. The research builds on FSU’s rich legacy of service to military-connected students and its commitment to America’s service members, veterans, and military families. In addition, the report validates the university’s ongoing efforts to broaden access for military-connected students.
Only a few miles down the road from Fort Bragg— the world’s largest military installation – Fayetteville State University offers highly flexible degree programs at an affordable price.
“Military veterans are diverse professionals who have unique skills and experiences, making them invaluable contributors to any organization or community,” said Col. Scott Pence, Fort Bragg’s garrison commander. “With Fayetteville State University’s affordable and flexible degree programs, along with the Military Tuition Scholarship, service members and their families can successfully complete a degree or certification on their own terms. Fort Bragg is truly thankful for the support of local colleges and universities who make it possible for service members and their families to continue their education.”
In addition to connecting fellow students through its Student Veterans' Center and providing dedicated staff and program space for military-connected students, FSU offers a wide range of professional certifications opening doors to high paying, impactful government jobs and opportunities.
Also in February, FSU announced the FTCC Keen Scholarship for for students at Fayetteville Technical Community College. The scholarship will provide two years of free tuition at FSU to students who earn an Associate’s degree at FTCC, and who meet other criteria, beginning Fall 2022.
“It is my honor to announce that beginning this fall, FSU and FTCC have partnered to offer a new scholarship – the FTCC Keen Scholarship – which is a pathway for FTCC students who have earned an Associate’s degree and who meet the minimum requirements to earn a free scholarship of up to $1,000,” said Chancellor Allison. “FSU has established, in partnership with FTCC, the FTCC Keen Scholarship in honor of Dr. Larry Keen, my colleague, friend and outstanding president of FTCC. Just think of the major impact we could have in the first four years of this program where nearly 900 FTCC Keen Scholars would have matriculated onto FSU’s campus receiving $900,000 in scholarship funding. What a testament to the legacy of such a leader, and what a major opportunity for Fayetteville and Cumberland County to capitalize on.”
The FTCC Keen Scholarship for FTTC students will provide a seamless transition for matriculating students to Fayetteville State University. Students who apply should have earned an associate degree from FTCC, have a minimum GPA of at least 3.0 and meet all requirements for admissions to FSU.
Priority will be given to high demand work-force majors such as nursing, business analytics, intelligence studies and cybersecurity.
"The global pandemic has compounded the economic challenges faced by our state and nation,” said Dr. Mark Sorrells, FTCC’s senior vice president for Academics and Student Services. “These unique challenges have negatively impacted students at all levels, especially those from economically distressed areas. FTCC is proud to join forces with FSU to announce a special partnership that will assist students in achieving greater economic and social mobility through increased educational opportunities that align with our community’s needs. The partnership is funded by the generosity of FSU and support from the UNC System."
