Family Promise of Moore County will hold its annual Harvest the Promise fundraising gala virtually Thursday, Oct. 8.
But patrons do not have to wait until then to bid on a host of incredible silent auction items. Bidding begins Oct. 1 and will continue through 8 p.m. Oct. 8. In addition, a raffle for several exciting trips and the traditional “Sponsor a Child” are also taking place.
All of the proceeds benefit homeless children and their families.
“Even though we are having to hold our Harvest the Promise gala virtually this year because of COVID-19, we know those who have supported this wonderful cause in the past will come through again this year,” said Board Chair Sharon Stevens. “This is our biggest fundraiser each year, and the money raised allows us to continue providing shelter and support for homeless women and their children. We are so grateful for the tremendous support we have received from so many caring local residents.
“As always, we have so many wonderful items you can bid on. The ‘Sponsor a Child’ has also been a popular feature.”
In addition to bidding on items, people can also purchase raffle tickets for $10 for a chance to win one of the following trip
• Two-night stay in Atlanta, Ga., with VIP World of Coca-Cola Tour for two
• Two-night stay in Atlantic City, N.J., with riverboat cruise for two
• Two-night stay in Hilton Head, S.C., with America's Cup Sail for two
• Two-night stay in St. Petersburg, Fla., with food tasting and mural tour for two
Visit harvestthepromise.org for more details and to purchase a ticket. The winner will be announced on the harvestthepromise.org website at 8:10 p.m. on Oct. 8.
All of the items available for the auction as well as the Sponsor a Child are also available on the website.
Items include trips, such as a luxury getaway to Charleston, S.C.; gift baskets, fashion accessories and much more. In addition there is also a wine pull.
Family Promise of Moore County is a nonprofit organization that provides housing, meals and a hand up to homeless women and their children in Moore County.
Since its founding in 1999 as the Sandhills Interfaith Hospitality Network, Family Promise of Moore County, with the assistance of the local congregational community, has provided compassion, supportive services and advocacy to help its clients achieve their potential of independent living.
More information is available at www.familypromiseofmoorecounty.org.
