For more than 20 years, Family Promise of Moore County has been providing safe, secure shelter for homeless women with children.

Family Promise of Moore County will be hosting their annual Harvest the Promise fundraising gala on Thursday, Oct. 14, at the Fair Barn in Pinehurst, with doors opening at 6 p.m. The evening will include a “dine around” style meal featuring signature dishes from some of the area’s finest restaurants. A silent auction will be held, as well as a live auction. The silent auction will also be offered online, with bidding beginning on Oct. 11 and will conclude on Oct. 14 when in person bidding ends.

Established in 1999 as part of the National Interfaith Hospitality Network, the name was later changed to Family Promise to reflect the broad range of programs and their vision of ending family homelessness.

The name refers to the promise, in the sense of commitment, which communities make to families in need. But it also refers to the promise, the potential, inherent in every family. Family Promise, with the assistance of the local congregational community, has provided a warm, welcoming place to stay as well as supportive services to these families to help them transition into permanent housing as quickly as possible.

For many years, the program followed the national model of using churches for overnight lodging, congregations for volunteers, social service agencies for referrals and an existing facility for a day center.

However, in 2016, Family Promise of Moore County purchased a 3,500 square foot home located at 400 Saunders Blvd., in Aberdeen. The home has five bedrooms and six and 1/2 bathrooms, kitchen, dining room, play room, den, laundry and a fenced-in playground. It also has office space for staff and a clothing closet for residents.

The shelter is supported by volunteers from 15 area congregations and organizations. These volunteers perform a variety of duties including preparing an evening meal, spending time in fellowship with the families and spending the night, to ensure the comfort and safety of all.

The fundraiser is sponsored by Bradshaw Capital Management, Moore Appliance Service, Rhodes and Co., Freeman and Barrett CPAs, Sarvis Management, Cooper Ford, Penick Village, Rockingham Dragway, James Connell and Associates as well as many individual sponsors. Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased by calling the Family Promise office at (910) 944-7149 or online at harvesthepromise.org.

