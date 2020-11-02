Both church and community members of all ages are invited to come walk a temporary outdoor prayer labyrinth built on the grounds of Community Presbyterian Church in Pinehurst.
The prayer labyrinth is located in the grass lot at the corner of Fields and Everette roads. It will remain up through Nov. 14.
“For social distancing and safely, please allow for only one person, or one family unit, on the labyrinth at a time,” says creator Mary Ellen Vernon. “Also, please note the ground/grass in the labyrinth may be uneven or moist from watering. Wear comfortable, stable shoes.”
Vernon says that in this time of heightened anxiety, the church hopes the labyrinth will provide a peaceful time to commune with God in prayer.
“Walking a prayer labyrinth can take 10 to 20-plus minutes, depending on personal preference and pace,” she says. “All ages are welcome. Children, with guidance, and youth also benefit from this prayer experience.”
Vernon offers some information about labyrinths.
“Used for thousands of years, labyrinths are present in almost every religious tradition and culture,” she says. “Labyrinths have been a part of the Christian experience from as early as the fourth century. In the 12th century, they became prominent in the great cathedrals of Europe.”
Vernon says that Medieval Christians walked labyrinths as an alternative to taking a hazardous pilgrimage to Jerusalem.
“Labyrinths are not mazes,” she says. “There is no possibility of finding a dead end or getting lost on a labyrinth. Labyrinths have one path, the way in is also the way out. Recently, Christians have enjoyed a renewed interest in labyrinths as modern ‘pilgrims’ on their own spiritual journeys. The labyrinth has again become a tool to encourage prayer, meditation, and spiritual growth. The rhythm of walking, placing one foot in front of the other, quiets the mind, relaxes the body and refreshes the spirit.”
Vernon is the director of discipleship for youth and adults at Community Presbyterian Church.
