temple 1.jpg

Rabbi Kenneth Brickman welcomes attendees to a unity service at Temple Beth Shalom on Sunday. (Photograph by Deborah Salomon/The Pilot)

Rabbi Kenneth Brickman, the spiritual leader of the Sandhills Jewish Congregation/Beth Shalom, was honored at a retirement brunch on Saturday, May 21, at Forest Creek Golf Club. There were 75 congregants and close friends in attendance.

The congregation’s immediate past president, Bernie Rosenblum, and Barbara Rothbeind, its current president, spoke personally and professionally about his relationship with them and the warm connections he has with temple members. Rabbi Brickman has been at the Sandhills Temple for 11 years.

The local congregation is actually his “Act II,” as he had a 22-year career at Temple Beth El in Jersey City, N.J. He tried a career in retirement after his tenure there, but it did not fit his outgoing personality and his need to feel part of the religious interactions that comes with a pulpit responsibility.

Brickman came to the Sandhills Jewish Congregation in 2011, on a parttime, once- a-month-basis, but from the very beginning he was a full-time participant in the lives of the temple and its members.

Tributes were also paid to him at Friday evening Shabbat services, when the board made a brief presentation.

His remarks at the brunch acknowledged the sense of “personal and professional satisfaction he has gotten as rabbi of this congregation”. He talked about his joyous relationships and how “blessed he has been to come to this unique and unusual community.”

His congregants feel the same way.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days