Rabbi Kenneth Brickman, the spiritual leader of the Sandhills Jewish Congregation/Beth Shalom, was honored at a retirement brunch on Saturday, May 21, at Forest Creek Golf Club. There were 75 congregants and close friends in attendance.
The congregation’s immediate past president, Bernie Rosenblum, and Barbara Rothbeind, its current president, spoke personally and professionally about his relationship with them and the warm connections he has with temple members. Rabbi Brickman has been at the Sandhills Temple for 11 years.
The local congregation is actually his “Act II,” as he had a 22-year career at Temple Beth El in Jersey City, N.J. He tried a career in retirement after his tenure there, but it did not fit his outgoing personality and his need to feel part of the religious interactions that comes with a pulpit responsibility.
Brickman came to the Sandhills Jewish Congregation in 2011, on a parttime, once- a-month-basis, but from the very beginning he was a full-time participant in the lives of the temple and its members.
Tributes were also paid to him at Friday evening Shabbat services, when the board made a brief presentation.
His remarks at the brunch acknowledged the sense of “personal and professional satisfaction he has gotten as rabbi of this congregation”. He talked about his joyous relationships and how “blessed he has been to come to this unique and unusual community.”
