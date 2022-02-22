Jenay Jarvis

Jenay Jarvis working on a whale sculpture at her studio. Photo courtesy of Eye Candy Gallery.

After nearly a year long hiatus from art exhibitions, Eye Candy Gallery will feature the Post-Impressionistic works of rising local artist Jenay Jarvis. The exhibition, entitled “When Loblollies Dream,” begins Saturday, Feb. 26.

Raised in Moore County, Jarvis grew up constantly exposed to art by her mother, an art teacher in the Moore County Schools. Jarvis went on to study art at the iconic Asheville campus of the University of North Carolina.

In 2020, she joined the team at Eye Candy Gallery, and has expanded her skills to include professional picture framing, art restoration, fine art imaging and printing, as well as digital photo restoration. Over the past 10 years, Jarvis has steadily built her collection of unique works.

Her exhibition will include oil paintings, an acrylic panorama and two 3-D sculptural works. Jarvis’s paintings, predominately in oils, offer a vibrant brightness and playful contrast. Her work is fun and ever-changing, evoking feelings of vastness, fluidity and an escape to another realm. Her inspiration pulls from vast spaces, dynamic figures, and the Post-Impressionistic art movement popular at the turn of the 20th Century.

Post-Impressionism is characterized by a subjective approach to painting, as artists opt to evoke emotion rather than realism in their work. Hallmarks of this movement are emotional symbolism, evocative color and distinctive brushstrokes, which add texture and a sense of depth to a work of art.

An opening reception to meet the artist will be held Saturday, Feb. 26, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. In addition, Jarvis can be found at the gallery most days from noon to 4 p.m. The exhibit will remain on display through April 15.

Eye Candy Gallery is located at 275 NE Broad St., in downtown Southern Pines. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call the gallery at (910) 246-2266 or visit www.eye-candy-gallery.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days