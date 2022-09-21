Eye Candy

"The Eye Has It," an oil painting by Jeanine Carfagna

Eye Candy Gallery and Framing is excited to announce a collaborative art exhibit featuring a collection of works by the resident artists of Studio 275 and oil painting students of gallery owner Frank Pierce and art instructor Jenay Jarvis. Both Pierce and Jarvis are award-winning local artists with a passion for sharing their love of art with all who desire to learn to paint in oils. Both teach oil painting on a regular basis at Studio 275 which was opened in 2017 in the space directly above Eye Candy Gallery. A working studio and artistic home to more than a half dozen Sandhills area artists, the studio also features a classroom space and photography studio.

Beginning Saturday, Sept. 24, the Studio Artists Show presents works by artists Debbie Benton, Karen Butler, Jeanine Carfagna, Tama Carlin, Jenay Jarvis, George Kessler, Jean Ledford, Betty Magnum, Pat McBride, Bob McCall, Jane Moss, Marion Nash, Jacqueline Rosenblum, Elizabeth Schilling, Stephanie Slack, Yvette Sparks and Maureen Sutton. The exhibit will remain on display through Nov. 5.

Eye Candy

Debby Benton as she works on her painting of Secretariat during an art class.

