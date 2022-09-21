Eye Candy Gallery and Framing is excited to announce a collaborative art exhibit featuring a collection of works by the resident artists of Studio 275 and oil painting students of gallery owner Frank Pierce and art instructor Jenay Jarvis. Both Pierce and Jarvis are award-winning local artists with a passion for sharing their love of art with all who desire to learn to paint in oils. Both teach oil painting on a regular basis at Studio 275 which was opened in 2017 in the space directly above Eye Candy Gallery. A working studio and artistic home to more than a half dozen Sandhills area artists, the studio also features a classroom space and photography studio.
Beginning Saturday, Sept. 24, the Studio Artists Show presents works by artists Debbie Benton, Karen Butler, Jeanine Carfagna, Tama Carlin, Jenay Jarvis, George Kessler, Jean Ledford, Betty Magnum, Pat McBride, Bob McCall, Jane Moss, Marion Nash, Jacqueline Rosenblum, Elizabeth Schilling, Stephanie Slack, Yvette Sparks and Maureen Sutton. The exhibit will remain on display through Nov. 5.
An opening reception to meet the artists will be held in the evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. Light hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served.
Eye Candy Gallery & Framing is located at 275 NE Broad Street in downtown Southern Pines. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. For more information, please call the gallery at (910) 246-2266 or visit their website at www.eye- candy-gallery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.