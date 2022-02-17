After nearly a year long hiatus from art exhibitions, Eye Candy Gallery will feature the Post-Impressionistic works of rising local artist Jenay Jarvis. The exhibition, entitled “When Loblollies Dream,” begins Saturday, Feb. 26.
Raised in Moore County, Jarvis grew up constantly exposed to art by her mother, an art teacher in the Moore County Schools. Jarvis went on to study art at the iconic Asheville campus of the University of North Carolina.
In 2020, she joined the team at Eye Candy Gallery, and has expanded her skills to include professional picture framing, art restoration, fine art imaging and printing, as well as digital photo restoration. Over the past 10 years, Jarvis has steadily built her collection of unique works.
Her exhibition will include oil paintings, an acrylic panorama and two 3-D sculptural works. Jarvis’s paintings, predominately in oils, offer a vibrant brightness and playful contrast. Her work is fun and ever-changing, evoking feelings of vastness, fluidity and an escape to another realm. Her inspiration pulls from vast spaces, dynamic figures, and the Post-Impressionistic art movement popular at the turn of the 20th Century.
Post-Impressionism is characterized by a subjective approach to painting, as artists opt to evoke emotion rather than realism in their work. Hallmarks of this movement are emotional symbolism, evocative color and distinctive brushstrokes, which add texture and a sense of depth to a work of art.
An opening reception to meet the artist will be held Saturday, Feb. 26, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. In addition, Jarvis can be found at the gallery most days from noon to 4 p.m. The exhibit will remain on display through April 15.
Eye Candy Gallery is located at 275 NE Broad St., in downtown Southern Pines. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call the gallery at (910) 246-2266 or visit www.eye-candy-gallery.com.
