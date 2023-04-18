Eye Candy Gallery is delighted to feature the whimsical works of artist and illustratorHannah Roser in her first solo exhibition entitled “Feels Like Home,” which opens on Saturday, April 22.
Born and raised in Rochester, N.Y., Roser says she can’t remember a time when she wasn’t creating art. She studied illustration at the Rochester Institute of Technology. After graduating, she found her way to Eye Candy Gallery where she added artistic skills in custom picture framing, giclée printing, imaging, digital photo restoration and more. She also does freelance commissions relating to graphic design, logo-making, and illustration, while also building her collection of personal works.
Roser’s works delve into 2D multi-media including digital painting and vector design, as well as 3D multi-media such as wood, clay, paint, embroidery, soldering and stained glass. The worlds she creates evoke comfort and a sense of home. Her cute creatures and whimsical characters often exhibit a sense of humor, creating inviting, lighthearted images. Roser pulls inspiration from the little humors and precious moments in everyday life, as well as the bright and colorful illustrations of many modern day children’s book illustrators and artists.
An opening reception to meet the artist will be held on Saturday, April 22, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., and the exhibit will remain on display through June 3.
