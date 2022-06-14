This summer, children grades K-5 are invited to attend the Moore County Libraries’ “Oceans of Possibilities” watch party each Wednesday, followed by an ocean-inspired craft time.
Watch parties begin at 2:30 p.m., with in-person and virtual options. Join in-person watch parties on the big screen at the public library branches in Carthage, Pinebluff, Robbins and Vass.
Scheduled summer programs include:
Wednesday, June 15, “Our Blue Planet” with the N.C. Zoo
Wednesday, June 22, “Ships and Sea Monsters” with cartoonist J. Chris Campell
Wednesday, June 29, “Sea Turtle Hospital” with the N.C. Aquarium
Wednesday, July 6, “Freshwater Ambassadors” with the N.C. Zoo
Wednesday, July 13, “Dive Into Reading” with Catherine and Patty
Wednesday, July 20, “Jawsome Sharks” with the NC Aquarium
Wednesday, July 27, “Polar Bear Rescue” with the N.C. Zoo
Wednesday, Aug. 3, “Up Close Invertebrates” with the N.C. Aquarium
You can also watch from home from the link that will be posted on the Moore County Library Facebook page.
Families are also encouraged to explore new depths by participating in the summer reading program. You may register and log your reading minutes online at www.srls.info. The summer reading program finale, featuring Dare Devil Dogs, will be held Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m., at the Agricultural Center in Carthage.
