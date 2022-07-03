There are lots of historical sites to explore in Moore County. Here’s a short list of several that are open to the public or can be toured during special events throughout the year.
The Alston House (c. 1770) at 288 Alston House Road, Sanford The site of an American Revolutionary War skirmish between Col. Philip Alston’s band of Whig patriots and British loyalists led by David Fanning. Also called the House in the Horseshoe, the site is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information: (910) 692-205.
The Shaw House (c. 1820) at 110 Morganton Road, Southern Pines Home to the Shaw House (c. 1820), Sanders Cabin (c. 1770), Garner House (c. 1790), plus a corn crib and tobacco barn. The houses are open for tours Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 1 to 4 p.m. For information: (910) 692-2051.
The Bryant House (c. 1820) at 3361 Mount Carmel Road, Carthage Home to the Bryant House (c. 1820) and McLendon Cabin (c. 1760). Tours of the McLendon Cabin and Bryant House are held on the second and fourth Sundays of the month June through October, from 2-4 p.m. For information: (910) 692-205.
Malcolm Blue Farm (c. 1825) at 1177 Bethesda Road, Aberdeen Includes a gristmill, stable, corn crib, tobacco pack house, equipment barn, water tower and windmill. The site has ties to the Civil War Battle of Monroe’s Crossroads. For information: (910) 944-7275.
The James Boyd House (c. 1920) at 555 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines Also known as Weymouth House. Boyd wrote the bestselling Revolutionary War novel “Drums” while living here. The house now serves as home for the Weymouth Center for the Arts and Humanities and the N.C. Literary Hall of Fame. The Boyd House is open to the public 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday. For information: (910) 692-6261.
Campbell House (c. 1920) at 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines Once part of the original Boyd mansion at the present-day Weymouth Center. In the late 1960s, the Campbell family gifted the house to the town, asking that it be used for the cultural and social enrichment of the community. It is home to the Arts Council of Moore County, Southern Pines Recreation and Parks Department, and several other community and cultural organizations. For information: (910) 692-2463
Sandhills Woman’s Exchange Cabin (C. 1826) at 15 Azalea Road, Pinehurst The old log cabin contains early American handicrafts and baked goods for sale, in addition to a cafe operated by the nonprofit Sandhills Woman’s Exchange organization. The historic cabin will reopen Sept. 7, with new hours of operations. For information: (910) 295-4677.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.