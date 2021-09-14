On Monday, Sept. 20, from 1 to 2 p.m., Marian Massie, hypnotherapist and success coach, will lead a HU Contemplation at the Moore County Senior Enrichment Center.
This free contemplation is open to the public to Moore County residents, 50 years or older and open to all faiths and beliefs.
“HU, the most beautiful prayer or contemplation is easier than traditional meditation and is a direct way to connect with Spirit,” says Massie. “HU is also an ancient, sacred name for God.
“If you want to lift yourself to a higher state of consciousness so that the political issues, the family issues, the social issues of the day, do not throw you out of balance, HU can help you find a happier, more content life while you’re living, come sing HU, the most beautiful prayer.”
Massie will lead participants into an understanding of the ancient mantra through a short talk about the HU and answer any questions, followed by 20 minutes of singing the HU. Afterward, she will discuss experiences and thoughts participants may have regarding the practice.
“You MUST call (910) 947-4483 to reserve your seat,” says a spokesman for the center.
The Moore County Senior Enrichment Center is located at 8040 U.S. 15-501 in West End, approximately 2 miles north of the Pinehurst Traffic Circle.
