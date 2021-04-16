The Moore County Historical Association’s “The Lure of Southern Pines, as Seen in Early Postcards,” exhibit is now on display and showcases a selection of Southern Pines visual history.
This exhibit highlights people, places, and businesses of the late 1800s and early 1900s and is located in the Southern Pines Planning, Finance and Billing Office at 180 SW Broad St. (next door to the post office). Hours are Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“Our ancestors were not static, especially after the advent of the automobile, and in the days before the telephone became commonly used, they visited new places like Southern Pines,” says a spokesman. “The practice of sending post cards was popular for families as a way to feature their unique vacation destinations. There were no cameras or cellphones to easily self-proclaim a time and space, but there were one-of-a-kind post cards which captured the lure of an unknown region — like the pinelands.”
“The Golden Age of Postcards” was between the dates of 1898-1919. However, with the advent of the telephone, postcards diminished in popularity. Unlike today, these postcards were not mass produced nor were they color chromatic, but rather they were limited editions or unique single prints.
This specific exhibit is put together by the Moore County Historical Association’s curatorial and archival volunteers. Its purpose is to present the history and culture of our unique community. In addition to the reproduced large-print postcards, there are time-period displays of clothing and other items on loan from private individual collections and the Southern Pines’ Shaw House properties.
The Moore County Historical Association’s Shaw House grounds at 110 W. Morganton Road, Southern Pines, are open for docent-led historic house tours Thursdays and Fridays only, from 1 to 4 p.m. Call (910) 692-2051 to reserve a tour or shop the gift store Monday through Friday from 1 to 4 p.m.
