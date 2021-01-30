The Arts Council of Moore County and sponsors Laura and Ralph Pitts announce the February 2021 exhibition opening of “Diverse Works,” featuring works by six Wilmington artists: M.J. Cunningham, Christine Farley, Anne Sinclair, Kate Sinclair, Peggy Vineyard and Katherine Wolf Webb.
The exhibit opens on Feb. 5 and runs through Feb. 26.
“Due to COVID-19 and the need for social distancing, we regret that the usual Friday night opening will not take place,” says Chris Dunn, executive director of the Arts Council “Please join us for a Facebook live opening reception on Friday, Feb. 5, at www.Facebook.com/TheArtsCouncil.
Diverse Works is a small Wilmington arts collective specializing in a broad range of mediums and styles, both 2-D and 3-D. The artists share and present various introspective ideas through group exhibits.
The collective was founded in 2014 by M.J. Cunningham, a longtime resident of Acme Art Studios in Wilmington, when she invited six of her gifted women artist friends to join her for a show in Acme’s gallery space.
Finding that their “diverse” personalities, mediums and styles were complementary, and that they presented well together, they decided to formalize the group calling themselves Diverse Works. Over the years, the group has challenged each other artistically and created a close social and emotional bond. They continue to have one major show at Acme Art Studios each year as well as other shows in the southeastern North Carolina region.
M.J. Cunningham is a mixed media artist in every sense of the word and loves the challenges of working in “something” different. Presently it is joint compound. She says she feels that every piece of art is a “bridge to somewhere.”
“My goal is to extend an invitation to the viewer to cross over that bridge into my world,” she says.
Christine Farley, a conceptual artist, creates art with an open mind and childlike enthusiasm. Her work reflects current events, music and thought-provoking abstract expressions through color and form.
“My preference is to use recycled material or found material,” she says.
A winner in the Sculpture Category of Silver Arts competition for the N.C. Senior Games, she is currently a member of the N.C. Watercolor Society and Acme Studios and past president of the Wilmington Art Association Juried Shows.
Liz Hosier’s work is process-based abstract painting which gives her the freedom to consider a variety of techniques, colors and materials. Over the past several years, she has worked primarily in oil and mixed media, and occasionally encaustics. Recently she has begun to explore acrylics as she continues to “investigate” new media and new possibilities.
Anne Sinclair transplanted to Wilmington from New York more than 20 years ago. She teaches visual arts at Hoggard High School, where she is able to share her love of art with young students. Her vision to paint, draw and create is inspired by the natural environment of the North Carolina coast and the imperfections of nature’s perfections.
Peggy Vineyard, an award-winning artist in both Houston, Texas, and Wilmington, began her love for art in elementary school. Following a career in teaching, counseling and real estate, she and her husband moved to Wilmington where she became a full time artist. Her primary medium is watercolor and acrylics. Her work is mostly nonrepresentational and abstract, which reflects her love of nature with experimentation of shapes, colors, organic forms, line and design blending together to create a painting.
Katherine Wolf Webb is a native North Carolinian, who has been creating art for over half a century. Presently affiliated with Acme Art in Wilmington, she sees her art as the path to and product of creative solutions for the inevitable challenges of self-expression.
Gallery weekday hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with an opening scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20, from 2 to 4 p.m.
The Campbell House Galleries are located at 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines. For more information, call (910) 692-2787 or visit www.mooreart.org.
