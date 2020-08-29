The Arts Council of Moore County and sponsors Bill and Shirley Frei and Sofie Franzen-Moyle announce “Art from the Heart of North Carolina,” featuring works by the Chatham Artists Guild.
The exhibit opens on Sept. 4 and runs through Sept. 25.
“Due to COVID-19 and the need for social distancing. we regret that the usual Friday night opening will not take place,” says a spokesman. “Please join us for a Facebook live opening reception on Friday, Sept. 4, at 6 p.m. at www.Facebook.com/TheArtsCouncil.”
“Art from the Heart of North Carolina” will include both two- and three-dimensional fine arts and crafts by over two dozen Guild members.
“We encourage you to visit our galleries to view the interesting and amazing works on display,” says the spokesman. “All work in this exhibition are for sale.”
The Chatham Artists Guild is an organization of artists whose purpose is to maintain artistic excellence among their members. Founded in 1992, they are celebrating 28 years of bringing art to the people of North Carolina.
Among their many activities is the annual December studio tour, their signature event. It is one of the oldest in the state, a prototype for other area studio tours, and a highly respected art venue. The first tour was held in 1992 under the direction of Chatham Arts Council. In presenting the 2020 studio tour, the Guild is celebrating 28 years of opening their studios to bring art to the people of North Carolina. Visit www.chathamartistguild.org for more information.
The Campbell House Galleries are located at 482 E. Connecticut Ave., Southern Pines. The weekday gallery hours are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Weekend hours are Saturday, Sept. 12, from 2 to 4 p.m.
For more information, call (910) 692-2787 or visit www.mooreart.org.
