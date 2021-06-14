There will be a “longest day” community-wide day of fun and raising funds and awareness for the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association Saturday, June 19, at the Racquet Club at Seven Lakes, 116 Edgewater Drive, Seven Lakes North.
There will be activities from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. all day, a silent auction, raffle, baked goods sale (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.) and live music with Frankie Moree, of Dark Horse (11 a.m. to 1 p.m.).
From noon to 5, there will be a children’s bouncy house; A corn hole tournament takes place from 2 to 4 p.m., Southern Pines Brewery and Higgins and Son Barbecue Truck will be there from noon to 6 p.m., Nana and Pop’s Ice Cream Truck from 2 to 8 p.m. and Sandhills Winery from 5 to 7 p.m.
Rockin’ Dixie and Friends perform from 5 to 7 p.m.. The raffle drawing is at 6 p.m. and silent For more information visit www.alz.org/thelongestday ;www.racquetclubatsevenlakes.com or call (910) 400-5224.
“Together, we can stand up to the darkness of Alzheimer’s,” says a spokesman.
